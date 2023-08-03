Adequately Report Women/PLWDs In The Society, Meju Advises Journalists

The Media Practitioners in the country have been advised to adequately report the women and People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the society.

Speaking on Thursday in Wari during a one-day media training organized for Niger Delta journalists by National Point/foreword communications limited with support from the Wole Soyinka Center for investigative journalism and MacArthur Foundation, Constance Meju, the managing editor of the paper added that the women and PLWDs are always under-reported in Nigeria, especially during elections.

Meju who spoke on gender-inclusive reporting also advised that journalists and the society should start asking politicians questions on how they used the common resources that accrued to everybody.

Adding that there should be serious gender-inclusive reporting, Meju maintained that women are a major part of society adding that gender reporting takes cognizance of the issues of women.

Stating that Nigeria has become the headquarters of poverty, she disclosed that about 30 million Nigerians are presently living with disabilities.

Meju continued” We need to draw closer to the women in the communities and build them to be strong. President Bola Tinubu should do something about the issue of the physically challenged, and educate them to know their rights in the society.

“Journalism is about asking questions, being the eye of the people. Journalists should be thinking of how to make things better. Imagine if we really tell the truth to our leaders. The media needs to start asking questions in the Niger Delta.

“We need to start telling these politicians to give an account of what they do with the funds that come to their offices. The media needs to brace up and dig deep. We need to help the society.

Also taking the journalist on data journalism, Sunny Dada a peace builder and university administrator reminded the journalists that the world is shifting towards data journalism and maintained that all should embrace it.

He said that people now find it difficult to read long stories “But with data journalism, you can tell your story in a short form using data like photos, graphs, charts among others.

He said that data journalism is about investigation adding that “Knowing your audience will help to know the kind of data to use.

Emmanuel Obe speaking on security tips for journalists said that as a journalist you need to have your working gadgets intact adding that you must have contacts to do your work.

“Also set password on your devices. Let people know your movement and activate your location in case you run into trouble. Note the number of the taxi that you entered and the travel light. Introduce yourself appropriately when necessary.

“If travelling by sea, wear your life jacket. Identify exit and escape routes if you are doing the investigation. He advised.

Earlier, Ibiba DonPedro the managing director of the medium had said that they always embark on training journalists regularly so that there will be younger will take over from them.

Isaac Ombe and Janet Twonmute who spoke on behalf of the Bayelsa State contingent thanked National Point for the training stating that all the lectures will help them do more in their work.