Adequate Funding, Teachers’ Supervision’ll Reduce Exam Malpractice – Expert

Share

Experts in the education sector and some civil society organisations (CSOs) have listed adequate resources and monitoring for proper utilisation, as well as teachers supervision to ensure professional conduct were antidotes to reduce the alarming rate of examination malpractice in the Nigerian school system.

According to them, if adequate resources are made available and well monitored, and teachers’ supervision is ensured, they could reduce examination malpractice by 70 per cent.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement, organised by the Policy Innovation Centre in collaboration with the FCT Secondary Education Board to address the pressing issue of examination malpractice in secondary schools, the experts noted that the government, parents, schools, as well as students have a part to play in the worsening state of examination malpractice.

The Programmes Officer Accountability Lab Nigeria, Shiiwua Mnengi, who noted that the government was not doing enough in terms of funding of the education sector to ensure availability and deployment of necessary resources to schools, warned that examination malpractice was a monster gradually eating up the country.

According to him, examination malpractice is a fundamental issue that is not only affecting students and the Nigeria of today, but it is also affecting the future of the Nigerian society at large.

He said: “I can tell you that the government is not doing enough for two reasons; it is not doing enough in terms of resources that are deployed to schools; and it is not doing enough in terms of monitoring how these resources are utilised, and I think this is where the major gap lies.

Share

Please follow and like us: