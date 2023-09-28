Adequate Budgeting Critical to Closing Malnutrition Gap in Children

The Cadre Harmonisé report shows that 17.7 million Nigerians from 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are currently facing hunger due to food insecurity in the country. The above data which reveals the hunger situation in the country is indeed scarry and raises concerns among nutrition specialists and stakeholders in the child right space. The development due to the emergency situation of food and nutrition insecurity in the country, has led to the malnutrition of children resulting in needless deaths and morbidity.

The experts are particularly disturbed based on the severity of the situation facing Nigerian children. Providing details of the situation at a two-,day media dialogue on Malnutrition which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in September with a Focus on Nutrition Financing, the Nutrition Officer with UNICEF, Nkeiru Enwelum lamented that out of the 35 million children under the age of five in Nigeria, 12 million are stunted while three million are wasted.

Similarly, she noted that Nigeria is currently ranked first in Africa and second globally in terms of the number of children who are malnourished. The above categorization indicating the severity of malnutrition prevalence in the country in relation to other nations, has laid bare the magnitude of the malnutrition challenge facing the country.

For those wondering what the stunting of a child means, experts have described it as one of the leading measures used to assess childhood malnutrition. It indicates that a child has failed to reach its growth potential as a result of disease, poor health and malnutrition. The child is consequently described as ‘stunted’ if he is too short for his age. Stunting indicates that the growth and development of the affected child has been hindered.

Stunting is not just an issue during childhood, it affects both physical and cognitive development – impacts that can persist throughout someone’s life. On its part, child wasting refers to a child who is too thin for his or her height and is the result of recent rapid weight loss or the failure to gain weight. A child who is moderately or severely wasted has an increased risk of death.

However, Enwelum who painted the picture of human suffering facing hungry Nigerians, particularly children, stated that those Nigerians currently facing hunger don’t know where their next meal will come from. The severity of the malnutrition problems at hand has prompted questions on what should be the appropriate measures to address the problem.

First , she called for the integration of nutrition programmes. “When you think of nutrition what sector do you think about? Health, Agriculture, Education, Environment, Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation and Social Development. Apart from integrating their activities with a view to meeting the nutrition targets set, she reasoned that all the highlighted ministries have roles to play in ensuring adequate nutrition for the populace.

According to her, while all the interventions are delivered through the health sector, the farming of the foods, making them available, affordable and accessible are the work of the Agriculture sector because if the food is enough then people can simply purchase them. However, Enwelum stated that there is a difference between affordability and accessibility.

“The food may be available in that you can go into the market and see food everywhere but if you cannot afford thèm, their accessibility and affordability become obstacles to possessing them. “This is where the Agriculture sector comes in. Besides, it also has a role to play in the releasing of adequate fund for nutrition activities. “In the same vein when we talk about finance and budgeting. The highlighted ministries are the coordinating ministries for nutrition in the country.

They are the one that are supposed to bring all the other ministries together for the purpose of achieving adequate nutrition for all.” Other examples of ministries that have roles to play in the interventions are: water resources which ensures the availability of safe water. The responsibility of water resources becomes clearer in some parts of the north west where drought is a problem and there is limited access to water.

“When that happens people in that area don’t have water to farm. “Even when they have farmed and have food if they don’t have water to cook the food, to bathe, to give the children clean water, there are ultimately problems with nutrition. “In a similar vein, when there is flooding, the water bodies are contaminated. The water that is consumed, the one used to cook and bathe are all contaminated.”

According to the UNICEF nutrition officer, the greatest contributor to malnutrition is diarrhoea and a major way to get diarrhoea is through the unsafe/untreated water people consume as well as use for domestic purposes. “This is why The Ministry of Water Resources also has a role to play in nutrition intervention,” she added.

Highlighting another example of the operations of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in disaster and conflict settings, she said the victims being coordinated are human and therefore need all the support they can get. Enwelum noted that Nigeria is populated by a lot of refugees including internally-displaced people, victims of shock and disasters like flooding, wildfires, banditry, and other forms of dis- placements; hence, it is the responsibility of this ministry to ensure that when it is designing projects there is also some nutrition intervention programmes that go into it.

According to her, every sector that has a role in nutrition intervention should be integrated for better result. Against this background, the UNICEF nutrition officer stressed that the various sectors while designing their operations must have budget lines for nutrition as well as ensure the timely release of funds for nutrition. Beyond the release of funds, she said all nutrition programmes being implemented in the country henceforth including vitamin A supplementation, among others should be regularly scaled up to ensure wider/ full coverage for citizens.

“In states we can make sure nutrition programmes are implemented in all the local governments. If they are implemented at the geo-political zone level, ensure that all the states get it. If it’s at the national level, make sure the programmes get to people who need it the most.” UNICEF nutrition officer said, “We need to focus on integrating approaches and ensuring that every sector is playing its part. If every ministry has budget lines for nutrition and releases the money at the appropriate time, it will go a long way to address malnutrition in children.”

Furthermore, Enwelum urged the media to regularly advocate the release of nutrition intervention funds as well as demand account- ability for nutrition expenditure. Earlier, UNICEF’s Communication Specialist, Dr. Geoffrey Njoku also called for increased budgetary allocation for nutrition, and the timely release of the funds. “We have a nutrition problem in Nigeria, and it is particularly bad for children. Although UNICEF and other partners are supporting Nigeria to combat malnutrition, the government is not putting enough money into ending the country’s nutrition problems.

The government needs to put its own money into dealing with malnutrition.” In her welcome address, the Head, of the Child Rights Information Department of the Federal Ministry of Information, Najaatu Hassan, who was represented by Mr. Temitoye Falayi acknowledged that UNICEF and the Nigerian government have achieved some level of success in the nutrition space, adding that there was room for more achievements. “We want the Federal Government to commit more funds to nutrition for children and their future. We want to make sure that malnutrition is a thing of the past, so that we can focus on other areas of children’s survival.”

There are lots of nutrition interventions that require funding. They include community nutrition programmes for behaviour change. Similarly, their are wellness talks throughout a the post natal card monitoring. The Federal Government is said to be the biggest distributor of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), a life-saving essential supply item that treats severe wasting in children under five-years old. Also in some communities people go from house to house to check on the wellness of people and children and they encourage persons whose children are sick to take them to health facilitate for care.

In addition the delivery of those nutrition services cost approximately $5 dollars per child per year. Vitamin A supplementation costs 0.44 dollars; so it’s about 4 cents. “The children are given ORS when they have diarrhoea; there is an updated one that has zinc supplement that provides electrolytes in the body. It is a malnutrition intervention because diarrhoea is a major contributor to child malnutrition said despite, these UNICEF nutrition officer said it was cheaper and cost effective to invest more on preventing malnuttion, sayimg it was more cost effective to prevent than treatment.