ADEPTI: Don Hails NCC, DBI On Digital Skills Acquisition Training

The Vice‑Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Prof Olufemi Asaolu, and Rector of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora, Prof. Akinola Akinlabi, have commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) for the training provided to both academic and non‑academic staff in Nigerian tertiary institutions on ICT and digital skills acquisition.

The commendations were made during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Advanced Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI), which was sponsored by the NCC and organised by DBI at their respective institutions.

Their commendations follow a call by the ADEPTI Centre Coordinator, Prince Ezekiel Fagbemi, urging all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to adopt social media and leverage it for academic learning, training, and education.

Speaking at the University of Ilesa’s closing ceremony, Prof. Asaolu expressed the university’s management’s gratitude to the NCC and DBI for deeming the university worthy of the programme.