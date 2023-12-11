Adepoju’s Demise: Olubadan Commiserates With Ewi Exponent’s Family

Following the demise of the Ewi Exponent, Chief Moshood Olanrewaju Adepoju, in his Idi-Orogbo residence on Sunday evening, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has commiserated with the family, describing the death as a great loss to the entire Yoruba Nation.

Oba Balogun in his condolence message made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola on Monday remarked that the late Aare Alaasa of Ibadanland (an honorary title) used his talent and mastery of the Yoruba Language to promote the culture and tradition of Yoruba through his popular poems (Ewi) for which he engraved his name eternally in the consciousness of all Yoruba sons and daughters.

According to the Monarch, “the late Yoruba icon was not just a poet, he was also a musician and an activist, who used his God-given grace to fight for the common good, as well as, good governance. A Democrat, he didn’t sit back during the struggle to free the country from the firm grip of the military.

“He also associated with the pro-democracy groups during the efforts to revalidate the annulled election of the late Basorun MKO Abiola as the country’s President on 12th June 1993, deploying his energy in his own way to fight the military which he doggedly did”.

Olubadan also noted that the deceased would be remembered for his religious activities through his group, Universal Muslim Brothers (UMB) with which he propagated his faith alongside his chosen path of endeavour and with which he earned himself accolades of immense proportion.

While congratulating the members of the family for the privilege of having the late Chief Adepoju as one of them, Oba Balogun enjoined them to be proud and happy that the departed soul left behind good legacies, and rather than mourning his passage, they should celebrate him and be grateful to the Almighty Allah for the grace bestowed upon him.

“No doubt, it is painful to lose a loved one and an icon for that matter, but, in this case, there is nothing anybody can do because it is an act of the Almighty Allah, and however long anybody may live, the certainty is that a day would come like this that goodbye would have to be said, however sad one may be. We thank Allah for the life of impact, purpose, and legacy our departed brother lived, and may he be granted Aljanat Fridaus, Amen”, Olubadan added.