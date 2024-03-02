Adepoju Collaborates With Promoter of Ibarapa Tourism on Development of Tourist Attractions

Member, representing Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Federal Constituency, Hon. (Dr.) Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, has received the convener of the Hotel Managers Conference, Mr. Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, who was recently appointed by the Oyo State Government as consultant to Idere Hills, a tourist destination in the Ibarapa Land area of Oyo State. The meeting, according to the lawmaker, was part of his efforts to collaborate with necessary stakeholders in the tourism industry in order to promote and bring tourist destinations in the two local government areas to the front burner.

Adepoju, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, commended Sunday for his act of ingenuity in discovering various tourist sites in Ibarapa land, noting that tourism is the oil of the 21st century. The lawmaker promised to use his good office to facilitate some projects around the tourist sites in his federal constituency, especially Idere Hills, which he disclosed he would be exploring in the next few weeks so as to identify areas of intervention. While in his remark the Convener of Hotel Managers Conference, commended Adepoju for his accessibility and good representation of his constituency, noting that made easier for him to have his first meeting ever with him and to have fruitful discussion on different issues relating to development, with particular reference to tourism.

The tourism expert expressed that most of the initiatives of Ibarapakan are unique, adding that the constituency at large made the right choice with the mandate given to the technocrat and lawmaker. Sunday also lauded Adepoju for not just being transparent in his dealings but also being accountable. According to him, governance in the constituency was like a private business prior to his emergence, applauding the lawmaker for not reneging on his electoral promises.

He drew the lawmaker’s attention to the la- tent potentials of tourism especially in employment generation by engaging people in some special skill acquisition programmes relating to hospitality. Sunday tasked Adepoju to take advantage of this to key into the initiative in the constituency. This is as he assured the lawmaker of his total support and collaboration in developing tourist sites in the federal constituency for the benefit of all.