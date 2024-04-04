Adepoju Applauds Dare For Establishing Black Scorpion FC

It was praises galore for the former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, during the unveiling ceremony of his new football club, Black Scorpion FC. Speaking in Ogbomosho during the launching, former international, Mutiu Adepoju, commended the former minister’s passion for sports development in Nigeria, as he applauded the establishment of Black Scorpion FC. “Dare has shown tremendous passion for sports in Nigeria.

It is understood that he did a lot when he was the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, but his continuous passion for sports development to date means he has an undying love for sports. Owning a football club is a capital-intensive venture, and he is doing it,” the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan General Manager said. “Black Scorpion FC already boasts a strong foundation in terms of structure and organisation.

With a dedicated camp, a coaster bus, and well-produced sets of jerseys and training kits, the club demonstrates professionalism, a quality emblematic of Dare’s leadership ethos.” The unveiling ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, who served as the special guest of honour.