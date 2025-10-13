Adepegba: NIIRA Has Taken Insurance Industry To New Heights

A former DirectorGeneral of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Barr. Adegboyega Adepegba, has commended the Federal Government over the emergence of the long awaited Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA).

Adepegba, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Ombudsman, a journal of insurance law, gave the commendation in the special edition of the journal specifically dedicated to stakeholders’ perspectives on NIIRA.

Noting that NIIRA 2025’s emergence had taken the insurance industry into a new but dizzying height, he observed that insurance laws had been repealed, therefore, providing a new legal framework that suits the current dispensation and that can technologically impact and confront the different challenges that the industry faced prior to August, 2025.

According to him, “the Act symbolises a new way of doing things, and this must essentially change the thinking in the Nigerian Insurance Industry, which the whole of Africa looks towards for leadership. “There is something in the law for every stakeholders in the insurance industry. “For regulators – Stricter control; for small companies – upgrade or merge and become a strong part of a big company.

“For operators- perfect your acts: For professional / practitioners – sharpen your skills to be able to make a good use of the opportunity that the law offers.” He also said the insured should be certain that prompt payment of claims is now assured more than ever, given them good reasons to trust the industry.

“For investors, and other stakeholders – the law opens multi doors of opportunities, better and bigger returns on investments and a promised conducive business environment. “And to our government, the hope of a $1 trillion economy before or by 2030 is better assured now than ever,” he added.

Recalling the dreary state of the industry in the 79-page journal containing views on NIIRA by top industry stakeholders, he said the Nigerian insurance industry had a low penetration rate of about 0.5 per cent, ranking 5th in Africa behind South Africa with 11 per cent penetration rate.

Adepegba pointed out that Nigerian insurance industry had experienced a lot of changes since the first insurance institution came into operation in 1921.

According to him, “since that date, a total of 13 legislations, intended to address contemporaneous industry developments have been enacted. “The first major step to regulate insurance business in Nigeria was the creation of the Department of Insurance in the then Federal Ministry of Trade (later transferred to the Ministry of Finance) and the enactment of the Insurance Companies Act No. 53 of 1961 arising from the report of the J. C. Obande Commission of 1961.

“The Insurance Companies Act No. 53, which came into effect on May 4, 1967, focused mainly on the activities of direct insurers. It made provisions for registration of insurance companies and for record keeping by them. ”Other laws were enacted over time to address identified problems and to introduce new provisions to improve the operations of the sector.

“With NIIRA 2025 and other potential like a popu- lation of about 230million and about 70 per cent of this is in the young population bracket, the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reforms Law will unlock all the potential and take Nigeria to her rightful place in Africa.”