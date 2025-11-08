Adeoye Calls For Sustainable Housing Policies At Ibadan Conference

The Chief Executive Officer of Fendini Group, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, has called for policies that promote sustainable and affordable housing across Nigeria.

Adeoye made the call at the Scale Up Conference held at the Ibadan Business School on Saturday, an event organised by Geobrooks Consortium, a leading real estate consulting firm led by Ambassador Sanni Babatunde.

Delivering a keynote address, Adeoye urged policymakers and developers to prioritise quality and long-term sustainability in housing projects.

He said that short-term approaches to housing delivery often led to poor standards and environmental degradation.

“Quality and sustainable housing projects must be the cornerstone of every developer’s vision,” he said.

According to him, housing structures should stand the test of time while promoting environmental stewardship and affordability for future generations.

Adeoye stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in bridging the housing gap nationwide.

“Collaboration with government is non-negotiable. It ensures regulatory support, infrastructure alignment and policies that prioritise long-term societal benefits over quick profits,” he said.

The conference brought together government officials, real estate experts and industry stakeholders to explore strategies for scaling up urban development in Oyo State.

Among the speakers were Mrs M.O. Adebiyi, Executive Director, Oyo State New Towns and Cities, who spoke on innovative urban planning initiatives.

Also speaking, Hon. Olakunle Akinshete, Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Housing and Urban Development, outlined government efforts to address the state’s housing deficit.

Mr Olawumi Falodun, Publicity Secretary, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Oyo State Chapter, examined industry standards and challenges facing developers.

Mr Medupine Abiodun, Managing Director, Dupine Properties, discussed financing models for scalable housing projects.

Participants commended the organisers for fostering dialogue on practical solutions to housing challenges amid growing urbanisation in Oyo State.

A major highlight of the conference was the presentation of an award to Adeoye for his outstanding contributions to housing development in the state.

The award recognised his leadership in the Rayfield Gardens City Estate project, noted for its eco-friendly design, green spaces and community-oriented facilities.

Presenting the award, Ambassador Babatunde said Adeoye’s achievements reflected the impact of private sector innovation in driving sustainable development.

“Prince Adeoye’s work exemplifies how private sector innovation can drive public good,” Babatunde said. “This award is well-deserved and inspires us all.”

The conference ended with panel discussions and networking sessions aimed at strengthening collaboration within the state’s housing sector.

Organisers said that follow-up events would be held to monitor policy actions inspired by the conference discussions.