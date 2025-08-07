Adeoti: Startups No Longer Need Millions To Scale

The Co-Founder and Group Managing Director of Routelink Group, Mr. Femi Adeoti, has declared that startups no longer need millions to scale their businesses in today’s technologydriven economy.

Speaking at the ICTEL EXPO 2025 held in Lagos recently, Adeoti delivered a bold message to aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasising that “technology is now the great equaliser” in business growth and scalability. Addressing a captivated audience during Panel Session 4, themed “Financial Technology Innovation and Business Growth of Small and MediumScale Enterprises in Africa,” he explained how smart deployment of tech infrastructure and leveraging affordable cloud-based solutions can drive exponential growth for startups without the heavy capital once considered a prerequisite.

He said: “You no longer need millions to build scale. With the right tools, platforms and strategic partnerships, young businesses can now reach markets and audiences that were once impossible. The barrier is no longer capital, it is creativity and clarity of purpose.”

The session featured an elite line-up of business leaders and innovators, including Mrs. Modupe Ladipo, Founder of Prospera Consulting; Mr. Segun Akintemi, CEO of Page Financials; Mr. Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services; and Mr Solomon Ayodele, Head of Corporate Transformation and Innovation at WEMA Bank. The session was moderated by Mr. Seye Obisesan, MD of Bright Trends Consulting.

Adeoti also called for deeper collaboration between fintech innovators and regulatory bodies to create a balanced environment where small businesses can thrive without undue bureaucratic roadblocks. “Routelink Group is a leading ICT company, delivering world-class Cybersecurity, Telecoms and Payment solutions. The company, which provides cutting-edge business solutions across multiple sectors, continues to champion digital transformation initiatives that empower SMEs and corporations across Nigeria and beyond,” he stated.

Organised under the theme “Connect, Learn, Grow,” the ICTEL EXPO 2025 brought together hundreds of industry players, policymakers, tech founders, and innovators for two days of exhibitions, business pitches, panel discussions, and networking. The event which is organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has become a benchmark for innovation and policy dialogue within Nigeria’s tech and business ecosystem.