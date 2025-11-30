Adeoti Dumps Aregbesola-Backed ADC

The former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti, has formally dissociated himself from Rauf Aregbesola and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over rumours that the party intended to cede its 2026 governorship ticket to former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Adeoti, who once served under Aregbesola, was the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) in 2018, polling 49,745 votes after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) toward the end of the administration.

He later returned to the APC in 2020 at the height of political tensions between Aregbesola and his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

During the 2022 gubernatorial election, Adeoti emerged as Aregbesola’s preferred aspirant, a move that deeply unsettled members of The Osun Progressives (TOP).

His political trajectory took another turn when he, alongside Salam, Senator Lere Oriolowo and others, was suspended from the APC for alleged anti-party activities.

The group subsequently formed the Omoluabi Progressives under Aregbesola’s influence before defecting to the ADC.

READ ALSO:

The Nation reported that leaders of the Omoluabi Progressives had urged the ADC to zone its 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West, where both Adeoti and Salam hail from.

However, at the weekend, indications emerged that the party had settled on Salam as its consensus candidate, a decision that sparked discontent among Adeoti and Senator Oriolowo, both of whom are from Iwo.

In reaction to the development, Adeoti pulled out of Aregbesola’s camp, the ADC and the Omoluabi Progressives, describing the move as a difficult but necessary decision.

In a letter dated November 30, 2025, and signed by him, Adeoti wrote, “I, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, the Deputy Leader of Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State, hereby tender this letter of withdrawal from the group, which I co-founded with other progressive-minded individuals across the state.”

His exit marks yet another major shift in the evolving political landscape of Osun ahead of the 2026 governorship race.

“This also includes my complete withdrawal from all the group activities henceforth. My decision to withdraw was never an easy one, especially each time I looked back and considered all my investments into ensuring the survival of the group throughout its turbulent period from its inception to date.”

He stated that he was pressured by his family members on the need to take an immediate short rest from all political activities.

“I want to specially thank everyone of my fellow Progressives for the level of trust reposed in me while in the group and wishing the current leadership success in all the group’s future endeavours.”

When The Nation contacted him, Adeoti only confirmed the letter and refused to make further comments about his action.