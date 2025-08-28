Adeoti, ADC Chieftain, Hails Osun At 34

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Moshood Adeoti, has congratulated the people of Osun State on the 34th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Osun State, created on August 27, 1991, following its separation from the old Oyo State, has grown into a land of rich cultural heritage, economic potential, and resilient people.

Adeoti commended the unity and progress of the state’s citizens, describing the anniversary as a time to celebrate collective achievements, honor Osun’s heritage, and recommit to building a prosperous future.

“Happy 34th anniversary to the people of Osun State!” Adeoti said. “Let us continue to work together to make our state stronger, more united, and prosperous for all.”

He further urged leaders and residents to uphold values of integrity, hard work, and inclusivity, noting that the growth and development of Osun depend on the active participation of every citizen.