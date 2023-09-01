Adeosun Hands Over Chairmanship Of MOMAN To Stokman

…Isong re-elected Executive Secretary

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has announced the conclusion of Olumide Adeosun’s tenure as its Chairman.

A statement from MOMAN which was made available to journalists on Friday also said Adeosun, the Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc and the outgone Chairman completed his term on August 31, 2023.

It stated that the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), Huub Stokman, assumed the leadership role for the next two years effective September 1, 2023.

It also said the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, has been reappointed for a second term of five years.

The statement said: “Under the guidance of Adeosun, MOMAN has thrived as a cornerstone of the Nigerian energy landscape, fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration within the petroleum marketing sector.

“MOMAN achieved remarkable milestones during his tenure, advocating for industry excellence, sustainability, and regulatory advancements.

“Adeosun’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering MOMAN through a dynamic period marked by transformative changes in the energy sector. His commitment to driving operational excellence, regulatory adherence, and community engagement has set a solid foundation for the association’s future endeavours.

“The incoming Chairman, Stokman, brings a wealth of experience to the role. As the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing complex operations, optimizing business strategies, and fostering strategic partnerships. His deep understanding of the petroleum retail landscape uniquely positions him to lead MOMAN into the next phase of its journey.”

It added, “MOMAN expresses its profound gratitude to Adeosun for his dedicated service and outstanding contributions during his tenure as Chairman. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate the evolving energy landscape and pursue new horizons.

“Stokman’s appointment as Chairman ushers in an exciting chapter for MOMAN. His expertise, vision and commitment to industry excellence align seamlessly with the association’s mission to drive sustainable growth, advocate for regulatory advancements, and champion the interests of its members.

“MOMAN looks forward to a seamless transition and a new era of innovation and growth under Stokman’s leadership. The association remains dedicated to promoting the highest standards of business practices, fostering collaboration, and contributing positively to Nigeria’s energy sector and economy.”