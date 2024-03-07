Adeola’s Passion for Ogun West’s Rapid Development

Following the recent empowerment programmes facilitated by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi), representing Ogun West Senatorial District, there have been some negative commentaries in some quarters. One of these is the insinuation that he is personalising some constituency projects funded by the Federal Government to gain undue popularity. This is a presumption that is based on either lack of correct information or deliberate misinformation. Intriguingly, the criticism is coming from those who are supposed to know better but deliberately chose to play the ostrich. There is a difference between constructive criticism and criticism that is hateful.

Criticism is good only if it is based on constructive engagement to serve as a corrective feedback, while hateful criticism turns logic up- side down. Whether the empowerment programmes was self-sponsored or facilitated by the government, it does not diminish the fact that it is by far the most far-reaching social safety net ever witnessed in Ogun West or any other part of the state for that matter. And the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s desire to lift people out of the pervasive poverty in the country. According to the World Bank, the poverty rate in Nigeria will increase to 46 per cent in 2023, representing 104 million poor Nigerians.

Yet, the number of people living below the poverty thresh- old is expected to peak in 2024 before beginning a gradual decline as inflation cools down and economic growth picks up. Therefore, instead of waiting for the worst thing to happen, Senator Adeola decided to pull the full weight of his position as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation to get the Federal Government to fund the three successive social empowerment projects in one row. Weeks after the event, the gesture remains a talking point in and out of Ogun State and it will continue to resonate for as long as the beneficiaries of the gesture are making a living out of what they learnt and got from the empowerment programmes.

For facilitating the social safety nets programmes for tens of thousands of his constituents in order to reduce poverty in complement with the efforts of Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, Yayi has written his name in gold. The components of the programmes consist of provision of infrastructure, investment in human capital, bursaries and scholarships, empowerment programmes, capacity building and several other federally assisted programmes aimed at improving the lives of the vulnerable families and individuals in the Senatorial District. All in all, the unprecedented empowerment programme directly benefitted over 20,000 constituents. The first was the scholarship and bursary award scheme for 1600 students of tertiary institutions from Ogun West. For the effective implementation of this programme, a Scholarship and Bursary Board chaired by a professor and other eminent academics was set up.

All this was in furtherance of the series of benevolence gestures that have made him a house- hold name within the Ogun West Senatorial District and beyond. For whatever it is worth, giving is a spirit. It is not about how much you have in your bank accounts or the position you occupy. The late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola was not the richest man in Africa but his name transcended the shores of the black continent as a generous giver. He gave not because he had more than his peers in his time, but because he knew the pains of not having. That is the true meaning of generosity. You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. How many beneficiaries of the empowerment can pay back what Yayi has done in lifting them up? None. By his spirit of compassion, Yayi is another philanthropist in the mould of Abiola.

It is not only that he likes to give back to the society but he is also cheerful in giving. As a demonstration of his commitment to human capital development, he has facilitated the construction of 156 classrooms with other facilities in some select schools across the senatorial district. This is in addition to three Information, Technology Communication Centres (ICTs) he has also constructed at various centres within the senatorial district as well as provision of School Furniture for 25 Primary, Secondary and Post-Secondary schools in the state. The recent commissioning of a block of classrooms and office complexes at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, and Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele Abeokuta, all in Ogun State, is also another testament of his commitment to qualitative education for the youths of his constituent.

According to him, the projects valued at over N7 billion were sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund. During the inauguration of the project at FUNAAB, Adeola assured that the 10th Senate would continue to support TETFUND to advance tertiary education through the enactment of legislation. The state’s former Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Tope Popoola, who spoke on his behalf, said: “I wish to reiterate that the National Assembly would continue to work harmoniously with the Executive towards making our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country.” Other evidence of his benevolence acts also abounds in several areas of human endeavours. Not too long ago, he donated a multi-million naira pavilion to the people of Ilaro in Yewa South’s local government area of Ogun State to mark his 53rd birthday.

This was in addition to four 18-seater buses presented to the market women, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), League of Imams, and Council of Baales in Yewa Local Government Area of the state. Among others, his philanthropic gesture has also touched on other critical sectors like health, security and infrastructures. On the health front, the construction of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) and Intensive Care Units (ICU) in some major hospitals in the senatorial district is a clear pointer of his commitment to the overall wellbeing of the people of his constituency. Knowing the importance of security to peace and development of the state, he has also taken it upon himself to construct three Police Stations for the use of police personnel to enhance the efficiency of response of officers to any threat to life and property of the people of his senatorial district.

His genuine concern for the challenge of epileptic power supply has equally seen him donating a total of 78 500kva transformers to different parts of the senatorial district. The list is inexhaustible. Therefore, the latest empowerment initiative, while not directly funded by him; and he has not laid claim to that anyway, the success of it was the result of his power of lobby. Adeola has a good mastery of the game lobbying. Lobbying is an essential part of the democratic process. Organisations, interest groups, representative bodies, industries, NGOs all provide inputs and feedback through communication of their views and concerns to the government. Having been in the business of law-making for close to two decades, Adeola has learned through the ropes.

Specifically, in terms of relevance in the business of law-making, his legislative competence is his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Before then, he had served and proved his mettle as the chairman in other important capacities such as the Committee on Finance as well as a member of the Appropriation, Local Content, Science and Technology, Banking, Insurance and Financial Institution, Health (Primary and Tertiary), Aviation and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs Committees, among others.

Salako writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun State