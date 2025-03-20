Adeola’ll Make Meaningful Impact In Ogun As Governor –Mobolorunduro

Share

Hon. Kolawole Mobolorunduro represented Yewa federal constituency of Ogun State in the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023.

In this interview, he speaks on achievements of Senator Solomon Adeola, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, and the readiness of the people of the state to support his ambition to run for the governorship of the state if he so desires

Senator Solomon Adeola was very active in Lagos politics before he came to Ogun State. How would you assess his influence and impact in Ogun politics so far?

The emergence of Senator Adeola, popularly known and called Yayi, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly has indeed changed the narrative of Ogun State politics and a testament as to the fact that the political class can, and indeed, bring development to their constituents if they so desire.

Senator Adeola, who fully joined Ogun State politics in 2023 after a successful political career in Lagos, has raised the bar in quality representation and has delivered dividends of democracy to the residents of his district and beyond in less than two years of his tenure at the Upper Chamber.

From day one, lots of our people have expressed the optimism that Yayi’s decision to come home will make the difference in Ogun State politics and by extension, consolidate his position as a leading contender for the position of the state governor come 2027. Do you share this position?

Absolutely! I can boldly say that he will get full endorsement of our people should he decide to contest for the governorship of the state. I am optimistic and l can assure you that he will enjoy massive support of the people of Ogun State.

Don’t forget that his senatorial district, Ogun West, has not produced a governor since the creation of the state in 1976 and he is quite qualified and competent to aspire for the esteemed position. I can also attest to the dynamic and progressive ideas of Senator Adeola.

The emergence of Yayi in Ogun State politics has given us the opportunity of having a formidable and strong personality with a deep political knowledge and the wherewithal to take over the mantle of leadership in the state as the executive governor come 2027.

Has he done anything different to attract the massive support and endorsements he is getting at the moment, and is it not too early to begin to talk about 2027?

With Senator Adeola’s performance so far, l don’t think anything can stop him from getting the endorsement from the party and win the election to be governor of our dear state.

And let me also emphasize that it will not be out of place to begin to think about 2027 now because the likes of Yayi are not many in Ogun State.

If you look at his pedigree, his association with notable politicians nationwide by virtue of his position at the Upper Chamber, his rich experience in politics and leadership qualities, Yayi remains the bride of Ogun State.

What is the catch for you with your experience in the politics of Ogun State?

I strongly believe that Senator Adeola, who is also the chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, has the political will, dedication and the human and material resources to make meaningful impact in the lives of the people of Ogun State as governor just as he has been doing as a senator; implementing people oriented and unmatched policies and programmes.

Can you be more specific on the impact he has made already?

I am so amazed by what he has done in the area of infrastructural development. In fact, Senator Adeola deserves applause for bridging the infrastructural gap that had existed for many years and the introduction of what l will describe as politics of giving back and politics of inclusion and politics of development.

He is changing the entire political landscape of Ogun State with the introduction of various people-oriented projects. He has also introduced various bills at the Senate with positive and monumental impacts on the lives of the people. No one can fault that.

How would you describe Senator Adeola?

Lots of people have described Senator Adeola as a servant-leader, who has shown keen interest in the wellbeing of his people. To me, Yayi is much more than that. Yayi is an institution, an enabler, a facilitator, a benefactor and Aláàánú to many, a visionary leader and a source of motivation and inspiration for many. His primary concern is completely centred around the people.

Just as one of the foremost political commentators, Hon Oladele, mentioned in one of his write ups, Senator Adeola’s infrastructure development is like a wildfire ravaging the entire senatorial district and beyond, leaving on its path, a massive socio-economic rejuvenation in towns, villages and communities to the wild appreciation by the people.

Whether we like it or not, the entire Ogun West Senatorial District and Ogun State by extension, will never remain the same with the emergence of Senator Adeola. He is a huge blessing to Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The era of Senator Yayi has already ushered in a period of unprecedented economic transformation, rapid industrialization and infrastructural development judging by what he has done in less than two years of his tenure at the Upper Chamber.

Do you see him having serious competition, when he finally decides to run for the governorship of the state?

I don’t think we have any formidable candidates that can challenge or match the personality of Senator Adeola. We have not really had this kind of quality representation in the Senate before now. Yayi is like a movement; touching lives; bringing development and making the difference. With him, the era of use and dump is over.

His people in the senatorial district have continued to feel the impact of his various empowerment programs and developmental projects as he continues to bring comfort to our people. What we are witnessing in Ogun West is nothing short of infrastructure revolution unprecedented in the history of the senatorial district.

By the time Yayi finishes his tenure as a senator, he would have succeeded in transforming the landscape of Ogun West to the admiration of all and make it a reference point among other districts in Ogun State and even at the national level. As it is, Yayi’s effect is felt by all. So where will the challenges come from?

Is Senator Adeola working with the state government in the area of infrastructure development or just doing all these on his own?

Let me start by saying that Senator Yayi’s various developmental projects are in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu. And obviously, there is no way he could have achieved so much without the support of the state government. We must commend the Governor Dapo Abiodun for creating a clear developmental path, which Senator Adeola has keyed into.

So, the success of Senator Adeola so far should not be treated in isolation. We must identify and appreciate the massive support of Governor Abiodun’s administration.

The governor through his articulated master plan and the creation of various institutions to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people, has created the right path for Senator Adeola to follow.

From all indications, it is obvious that Senator Adeola has keyed into the governor’s blueprint for even and strategic economic and infrastructural development of the state. We can all recall that Governor Abiodun has to his credits many awards in appreciation of the good job he is doing in Ogun State.

For instance, in 2021, he won the Best State Governor with the Most Improved State in Security Infrastructure by Business Day Newspaper. Besides, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun in 2023, received Man of the Year Award of the Silverbird Group, in recognition of his commitment and dedication to the socioeconomic development of Ogun State.

These awards are in recognition of Governor Abiodun’s administration transformation agenda in the state and his commitment to transform his vision into making the state the investor’s destination of choice and the successful implementation of people-oriented policies.

Would you say that Senator Adeola has kept his promise to his people, and don’t you think that it’s too early to assess him?

It’s never too early to assess him. If he is not performing, same thing will be done; we will all criticize him and it will not be seen to be too early.

To us in Ogun State, especially Ogun West, Yayi has kept faith with his electoral promises of ensuring the total economic and infrastructural transformation of the district.

We need to, therefore, commend him and appreciate him much more because his political will to bring development to the district is unmatched.

Never has the district and our people witnessed the monumental development we are seeing today in all areas and sectors, including education, health, agriculture, infrastructure such as roads, opening of markets and expanding the existing ones and providing economic opportunities to our people.

What are the major impacts of his various projects. Are the people feeling the impact now or it will take time?

Let me talk about road construction. I strongly believe that the construction of new roads and rehabilitation of existing ones will serve as a major commercial hub for traders and businesses.

Besides, it will enhance cross-border trade; facilitate free movement of goods and people, reduce cost of transportation; create job opportunities and improve the earnings of farmers and our people are already feeling the impact judging by what it used to be in the past.

The commissioning of other projects, including network connectivity, ICT centre and construction of classrooms among others in all the local government areas within his district and even beyond, are also impacting on the lives of the people and signals a significant milestone in the state government’s effort to provide a conducive environment for the people.

Yayi has indeed made his mark in all sectors of the economy, especially in the area of education by providing conducive learning environment for students to empower them to succeed in their academic pursuits.

In addition, access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery system put in place by him is crucial for the overall well-being of the people considering the high cost of healthcare in the country as the various health centres constructed by him will provide essential medical services to the people at a cost they can afford.

