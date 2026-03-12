New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
Adeola Warns Against Faith-Based Politics, Urges Tolerance In Ogun

Senator Olamilekan Adeola has cautioned residents of Ogun State against allowing religious sentiment to influence their political choice. The representative of Ogun West urged voters to prioritise competence, unity and development in the selection of their leaders.

A statement said Adeola gave the advice on Tuesday in Ilaro during the third annual Ramadan lecture he organised. He noted that Ogun is a multi-religious society where peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among adherents of different faiths must be preserved.

The legislator therefore urged the people of the state to embrace religious tolerance and avoid allowing religious considerations to determine leadership choices.

According to him, leadership selection should be based on competence, vision and the capacity to deliver meaningful development that benefits all citizens irrespective of religious background.

