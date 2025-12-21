Adeola Attends Iganmode Cultural Festival

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting culture, tourism and sustainable development in Ogun State.

Senator Adeola made this known on Saturday while attending the grand finale of the 2025 Iganmode Cultural Festival in Otta, an event captured and highlighted by the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele.

The annual festival, themed “Culture and Fashion as a Language of Identity,” attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, youths, cultural troupes and visitors from across Ogun State and beyond.

The event featured colourful masquerade displays, traditional music, dance performances and distinctive Awori fashion, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Otta-Awori people.

Speaking at the event, Senator Adeola stressed that cultural festivals such as Iganmode should be viewed beyond entertainment, noting that when properly structured and supported, they serve as powerful tools for tourism development, job creation, youth engagement and grassroots economic growth.

He commended the Olota of Otta-Awori, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, for his sustained commitment to preserving Awori culture and promoting peaceful coexistence in the kingdom.

According to the senator, the monarch’s enlightened leadership has helped elevate the Iganmode Cultural Festival into one of the prominent cultural events in Ogun State and the wider South-West.

Senator Adeola also praised Governor Dapo Abiodun for his administration’s investments in tourism, security and infrastructure across Ogun State.

He cited improved security architecture, extensive road construction, enhanced healthcare and educational facilities, and the Gateway Cargo Airport at Iperu as critical drivers of inclusive development, noting that these initiatives align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Highlighting his legislative achievements, the senator disclosed that within just over two years, he has facilitated nearly 300 infrastructure projects across Ogun West and other parts of the state.

These include more than 115 road projects, 30 school buildings, 32 primary healthcare centres, 25 modern markets, 13 town halls, 10 ICT centres, two intensive care units, two libraries and eight police stations.

He further revealed that his interventions in the power sector include the installation of over 200 electricity transformers and 250 solar streetlight projects involving about 26,000 poles. Ongoing repairs and upgrades of 10 major electricity infrastructures are also impacting nearly 100 communities, with Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area among the major beneficiaries.

On human capital development, Senator Adeola said over 50,000 constituents have benefited from empowerment programmes, skill acquisition initiatives and cash grants. He added that 15,000 traders received grants of ₦25,000 to ₦50,000, about 6,000 farmers benefited from agricultural inputs and machinery, over 4,500 tertiary institution students received scholarships and bursaries, while more than 1,000 secondary school students benefited from a laptop support scheme.

According to him, the scale of development projects in Ado-Odo/Ota reflects the area’s rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion, which require sustained investment in roads, healthcare, power and social infrastructure. He assured residents of continued collaboration with the Ogun State Government to meet these growing needs.

Senator Adeola concluded by congratulating the Olota and the people of Otta-Awori on the successful hosting of the 2025 Iganmode Cultural Festival, offering prayers for continued peace, progress and prosperity in the kingdom.

He also commended traditional rulers, chiefs, community leaders and residents for their dedication to cultural preservation and community development.