Adenugba’s ‘What Men Want’ goes on stage this Easter in Lagos

Theatre enthusiasts, artistes, critics and art afficionados in Lagos and her environs would feted with a breathtaking, rib-cracking and heartwarming theatrical feast as ‘What Men Want, a satirical play, goes on stage in Lagos. The two-day performance begins today, Saturday, March 30, and end tomorrow, Easter Sunday, at the Main Auditorium of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, Victoria Island, Lagos. ‘What Men Want’ revolves around love, marriage and sacrifice. Ever imagine what a Gen-Z and Millennials co-wife system is like.

The play tells the story of two women married to a loving man, a Generation-Xer. The first wife is a Millennial whilst the second and younger wife is an out- spoken GenZ. As the play unfolds the audience get to interrogate the values that make for a good, well lived life, and the age-old question of what a man is seeking in a woman that keeps him exploring amorous relationship with the female folk throughout his life. The play is produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba for Live Theatre Lagos and directed by Austin Onuoha (‘Itura’ and ‘AmUnbroken’) and features Motunde Sogunle (‘Mr. Maraconi Web Skits”) and Diana Agbede (‘A True Christmas Story”). “What Men Want would move you so get ready to laugh, to cry and be thor- oughly entertained. The play is supported by Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC, Meristem Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Pepsi, Folham OOH, 88.5 UFM, PulseNG, Kininso Concepts, Mediacrush OOH, Smooth 98.1, The Lagos Review and 96.1 Lagos Traffic Radio,” said Adenugba. On the idea behind Live Theatre Lagos, he also said: “We offer premium theatre experiences entertaining Nigeria’s middle class, mass affluents, millennial and Gen Z audiences, whilst empowering a new generation of theatre artists, and providing a vi- able audience engagement and marketing platform for brands. We have offered over 250 explosive theatre performances at prestigious venues in Lagos such as the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Federal Pal- ace Hotel, Victoria Island, Alliance Francaise Lagos Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi and the Glover Memorial Hall, Onikan. Entertained over 15,000 audience members at our plays, and reached over five million households through the post-performance Broadcast of our theatre performances.”

According to him, their mission is to advance the frontier of Nigerian theatre with richly entertaining and awe-inspiring performance arts that drive cultural awareness and knowledge, promote social harmony, emphasise the significance of each individual’s part to collective good and contribute to efforts to make theatre an important part of Nigeria’s mass entertainment. “Thus, our plays are carefully selected and produced to present themes that are aligned to our objectives and relevant socio-cultural phenomena; exploring the issues in a fun manner but always making sure to call the audience’s attention to the all-too-important subject matters. “Over the years, we have worked with brands such as MTN, Lagos State Internal Revenue Services (LIRS), AXA Mansard Insurance, Stanbic IBTC, 7up Bottling Company, VFD Group, First Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria PLC (Malta Guinness), Bournvita, Access Bank, Infinix, Huawei, Virgin Altantic, Toyota, Tecno amongst others.”