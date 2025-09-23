Adeniyi Urges Customs PROs To Master Techniques Of Combating Disinformation

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has charged the Service’s Public Relations Officers (PROs) to master modern techniques of combating disinformation and promoting transparency as part of institutional growth.

Adeniyi gave the charge in Kano on Monday while declaring open a workshop themed: “Beyond Masters of Ceremonies: The Strategic Role of Public Relations Officers for Institutional Growth and Stakeholders’ Trust,” organized for PROs across Customs commands nationwide.

Represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Operations and Enforcement, Timi Bomodi, the CGC said:

“Our Service is modernising operations, automating processes, and aligning with global best practices. These reforms, however, cannot be sustained without trust. Trust is built not only by enforcing laws, but also by communicating clearly, consistently, and openly.

“This is the central beauty of our PROs. They must be equipped to communicate the objectives of our policies, explain the rationale for our actions, and listen actively to stakeholders’ concerns. In today’s interconnected world, where a single message can go viral in minutes, our PROs must also master digital platforms, learn to combat disinformation, and make transparency a standard practice.”

He acknowledged the challenges of public relations practice, noting that PROs often face crises, criticism, and pressure situations where silence may seem safer than speaking. “I’m sure a lot of us have faced those kinds of situations,” he added.

Describing the workshop as timely and forward-looking, Adeniyi said it seeks to reposition PROs beyond the traditional role of announcers, moderators, or event managers.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Media and Publicity to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stressed that PROs should be seen as strategic thinkers and institutional leaders, not mere ceremonial facilitators.

“Public Relations has evolved far beyond protocol or press releases in today’s world, where perception often shapes reality. PROs are now central to the architecture of trust and reputation management,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), venue of the workshop, Prof. Haruna Musa, highlighted the importance of PROs in shaping institutional image, building stakeholder relationships, and driving public engagement.

“We believe that strong relationships with stakeholders, including government agencies, industry partners, and broader communities, are essential for success. This workshop is therefore a strategic capacity-building initiative to enhance professionalism in the Nigeria Customs Service,” Musa said.