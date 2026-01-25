Adeniyi Tasks Young Officers To Pursue Global Expertise

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has charged younger officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to aspire to global expertise in Post-Clearance Audit (PCA), describing it as a cornerstone of modern customs administration and the future of Nigerian trade facilitation.

Adeniyi gave the charge at the conclusion of the five-day World Customs Organization (WCO) Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme on January 23, 2026, at the NCS Headquarters in Abuja. He emphasized that mastering emerging audit techniques remains the most effective way for new recruits to align their professional growth with international best practices.

“For the younger officers who are here, this might be the first time you’re experiencing this kind of engagement. But our respected WCO experts also started from somewhere. Post-Clearance Audit is one of the emerging tools developed by the WCO, and this is the best way you can begin your career,” he said.

He added:

“I want you to begin to shape your aspirations towards the dream that one day, you too can become a PCA expert.”

The CGC described the five-day engagement as insightful and transformative, noting that discussions and practical sessions exposed officers to advanced Post-Clearance Audit tools and techniques capable of significantly enhancing their analytical capacity and operational effectiveness.

According to him, the workshop offered participants clearer perspectives on modern audit practices, risk management, and compliance monitoring, stressing that the knowledge gained would support trade facilitation while safeguarding government revenue and national economic interests.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to continuous reform, effective collaboration with international partners, and the deployment of modern tools to align Nigeria’s customs administration with global best practices.

Speaking at the event, WCO Trade Facilitation Expert, James Clark, commended the NCS for its willingness to embrace reform and modern customs practices, noting that the Service has recorded commendable progress within a relatively short period.

Clark highlighted the importance of institutional commitment, capacity building, and consistent application of Post-Clearance Audit tools in achieving long-term success, adding that Nigeria is well-positioned to consolidate its gains if the current momentum is sustained.

“We are always looking forward to the time when you reach what we call the impact level. Impact level means you have created a more effective and facilitative trading environment. I have the utmost confidence in your ability to achieve this,” he said.

He further added:

“I want to thank you all for your commitment throughout this week and for engaging with the experts over the past five days. Do not hesitate to reach out to us going forward.”

The five-day WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, funded by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) of the United Kingdom, ran from January 19 to 23, 2026. The programme focused on strengthening customs reforms, with particular emphasis on Post-Clearance Audit (PCA) and risk-based compliance management.

The conclusion of the programme marks another milestone in the Nigeria Customs Service’s ongoing efforts to promote ease of doing business, strengthen compliance, and position Nigeria as a competitive and reliable trading partner on the global stage.