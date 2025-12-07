Adeniyi Pushes For Stronger Global Customs Cooperation

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has called for deeper collaboration among member countries of the World Customs Organization (WCO), emphasizing that diversity remains one of the Organisation’s greatest strengths.

Adeniyi made the call while presiding over his first meeting as Chairperson of the WCO Policy Commission at its 93rd Session held from 2–4 December 2025 in Antigua, Guatemala. The session brought together heads of customs administrations and senior delegates from all six WCO regions.

Describing his role as a major responsibility for Nigeria and Africa, Adeniyi said the goal is to strengthen global trade facilitation, customs security, and inclusive governance. He urged delegates to engage constructively on issues shaping international customs operations and paid tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders and Guatemala’s Vice Minister of Public Finance, Patricia Joachin, joined Adeniyi at the opening ceremony. Delegates were also hosted to a cultural dinner at the historic Capuchinas Ruins.

Adeniyi’s election in June 2025 as WCO Council Chair, an organisation representing 187 customs administrations is seen as a major milestone for Nigeria and the continent.

He highlighted Nigeria’s recent customs reforms, including the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, improved clearance processes, enhanced revenue outcomes, and alignment with global standards such as the SAFE Framework and Time Release Studies.