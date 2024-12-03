Adeniyi Jones Primary School Alumni Hold 40th Reunion Gala

Share

It was a memorable gathering for old pupils of Adeniyi Jones Primary School, Alauaa, Ikeja, over the weekend, as they held the 40th Reunion Gala.

The event which was a vibrant and memorable one, brought together alumni to celebrate four decades of shared history and accomplishments.

The evening began with an opening prayer by Mr. Wale Ogunwade, setting a reflective and celebratory tone.

Attendees were introduced, including the chairman of the event, followed by individual self-introductions where alumni shared their names, professions, and year of graduation.

The gala featured a lively dance and engaging game sessions, creating an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia. Alumni took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about cherished moments and experiences from their school years.

The evening included robust discussions about the school’s journey, including its history, progress, and reasons for its re – location over the years.

Alumni also explored strategies to enhance publicity and increase participation in future events, underscoring the importance of collaboration for the school’s growth.

The contributions of alumni to the school’s development were acknowledged, and the chairman emphasised the pivotal role of education in empowering the current generation.

The chairman, Engr. Ajibulu Olugbenga, delivered a thoughtprovoking speech, highlighting the vital role of alumni in preserving and fostering the school’s legacy.

The Head Teacher, Mrs. Oluwakemi Shobowale, shared updates on the school’s achievements and outlined plans, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the alumni community.

The evening culminated in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the 40-years milestone.

Share

Please follow and like us: