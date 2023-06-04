Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun Dedicate Their Twins In Church On 35th Birthday

Nigerian movie stars, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun on Sunday celebrated their twin’s dedication in the church.

The doting parents have double reasons to be grateful today as it is Seyi Edun’s birthday and also their kids’ church dedication.

Appreciating her creator, she expressed gratitude to God on their thanksgiving service and also for granting her double joy as she also marks her 35th birthday celebration.

In a videos making rounds, the actress who rocked traditional attire with gele to match, danced joyfully with her hubby during the thanksgiving service.

Adeniyi and his wife also mounted the altar to share testimony of how they waited for their time and believed in God for fruit of the womb.

His words: We were called names; several people even suggested we see herbalists, but we stood firm and believed in God for His wonders”

See Video With link Below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtEn7Ujo5Xr/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrsBc1KIMuq/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==