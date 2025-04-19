Adeniyi Johnson, Jide Awobona Others Attend Grand Breaking Unveiling Of ‘Fixall Africa’

Share

As part of bringing relief to Nigerians, talented actor and serial entrepreneur, Akinola Samson, has unveiled a leading tech initiatives ‘FixAll Africa’ that will allow Nigerian have quality and prompt access to artisans.

The new initiatives ‘FixAll Africa’, is an all-round platform where you have 24hrs access to artisans of your choice that ranges from mechanic, electrician, tailor, interior decorator, hairdressers, dry cleaners, plumbers to mention amongst others.

Hosted by Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, the event had in attendance other celebrities that includes Funmi Awelewa, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun-Johnson, Allwell-Ademola, Hadiza Bakare, Dami Adenuga amongst others.

Speaking on the initiative, Co-founder Akinola Samson described the FixAll Africa platform as a digital bridge — one that directly connects artisans with customers in need of fast, reliable, and verified services

He said: ‘With over 2200 certified artisans on board the platform, customers are assured of a stress-free interaction and 100 percent reliable service guaranteed. The platform is designed in a way that the customer gives review before payment is disbursed to the artisan as there is a 24hour window for client who are not satisfied with job done at first instance to get it fixed again.

On security, Akinola reiterated that users of the app are secured as data base of any artisan sent to render a service is at the backend for safety.

