Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates Wife, Seyi Edun On 35th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has once again expressed his deep affection for his wife, Seyi Edun, as she celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor penned down a heartfelt message to his wife while sharing stunning photos of how he was showering her with praises, and describing her as his joy giver, happy place, support system, gist partner, and secret place.

Going further,the talented movie star commended Seyi Edun for her strength as a woman and offered prayers for her continued well-being. He expressed his undying love to her through his heartfelt message.

He wrote: My joy giver! My happy place! My all-in-one! My support system! My prayer partner! My strong woman! My secret place! AYOMI as I fondly call you!!!

“Happy birthday my dear wife… I love you now and forever… this new year will usher in newness in all spheres… greater height, more joy, greater successes, and all-around peace of mind… I LOVE YOU ALASHABI MI.”

See below;