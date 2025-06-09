Adeniyi Johnson Calls Out Bola Akande Over Crew’s Demise During Movie Shoot

Share

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has called on filmmaker Bola Akande to speak up following the tragic demise of rising actor Ola Lawal, who reportedly passed away during a film production directed by her.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson expressed sadness over the young actor’s sudden passing and criticised Akande’s silence on the matter.

However, he made note that he does not directly blame her for the incident, he stressed the importance of transparency and compassion.

He wrote: “We’re shocked and saddened by OLA’s passing. Your silence is deafening. We’re not blaming you for his death, but we urge you to acknowledge the situation, share your side of the story, and consider supporting the family,”

Johnson also revealed that the late actor’s father was deeply hurt by the way the situation was handled.

According to him, the bereaved parent felt disrespected after being asked for his other son’s account number shortly after Ola’s death.

Adeniyi Johnson added: “The father feels disrespected, citing a lack of human feeling by requesting the brother’s account number shortly after OLA’s passing, as if he were for sale,”

The rising star actor’s demise has however stirred grief and outrage within the Nollywood community, with fans and colleagues demanding answers and accountability from those involved in the production.

