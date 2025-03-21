Adeniyi Ifetayo Awarded Doctorate Degree By Myles Leadership University

Share

Renowned Nigerian public relations expert, Adeniyi Ifetayo, President of the Society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria, has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Media and Communication degree by Myles Leadership University (MLU) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to academia and the media industry.

The conferment ceremony, held in Ghana on March 20, celebrated Dr. Ifetayo’s scholarly dedication and impactful research in media and communication studies.

Dr Ifetayo’s doctoral journey, supervised by MLU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ravi Acharya, culminated in a thesis that advanced critical discourse in media studies.

The degree, certified under credential number MLUNI/2023/PRT/0006, was unanimously approved by the university’s Board of Trustees, Council, and Senate, affirming his fulfilment of rigorous academic requirements. The certificate, bearing the institution’s official seal, was signed by MLU Registrar Dr. Nana Arnold.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ifetayo emphasized his commitment to driving societal change through education. “My mantra, inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s timeless words, is to ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” he stated.

Dr. Ifetayo also hinted at his philanthropic strides, and contribution to education in Nigeria, he talked about renovating dilapidated public schools by constructing furniture and restroom facilities, alongside sponsoring vocational training for select Nigerian youths.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Dr. Mark Darko, President of the Africa International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who underscored the urgency of visionary leadership across the continent.

“Africa’s leaders have long prioritized short-term political gains over sustainable development, exporting raw materials rather than processing them,” he remarked. Citing Aliko Dangote’s refinery as a model of transformative industrial investment, Dr Darko urged honorees to “invest in the next generation, prioritize agricultural innovation, and foster collaboration for a prosperous Africa.”

Concluding with a rallying quote from Ghana’s founding father, Dr Darko declared, “As Kwame Nkrumah said, ‘We face neither East nor West—we face forward.’ Those who steal from the future through corruption remain shackled to the past.”

Dr Ifetayo’s accolade underscores growing academic-professional synergies in West Africa, with peers lauding his achievement as a testament to intellectual rigour and leadership. Among fellow honorees were Dr. Chidinma Anne Ojeh (Business Development Manager, Sovereign Finance Limited); Dr. Remi Olumuyiwa (Chairman, First Tricon Limited); and Amb. Dr. Princess Caroline Ene (Founder, Unique Global Peace Initiative of Nigeria); and Dr. Nick Wedge Wento (Chairman, Wento Group of Companies).

The event highlighted the critical role of academia and industry partnerships in shaping Africa’s future, with Dr Ifetayo’s milestone poised to amplify his influence in media research and nation-building initiatives.

