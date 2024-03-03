Adeniyi Harps On Commitment To Leverage Technology To Streamline Customs Operations

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has Adewale reiterated his commitment to leveraging technology to streamline customs operations as it is pivotal heralding an era of digital transformation within the Service.

Addressing attendees at the 2-day NCS 2024 ICT—Modernisation Management Retreat in Abuja, CGC Bashir emphasised the importance of engaging stakeholders to ensure the seamless execution of this ambitious project. “In 2024, we cannot afford to remain entrenched in outdated practices.

Stakeholders are demanding a Customs Service that embraces technology to enhance efficiency and transparency.” CGC Adeniyi said. Encouraging his Management Team, particularly in ICT, to champion the digitalisation efforts, he urged them to harness internal resources to expedite the implementation of the electronic cargo tracking system.

He, however, emphasized that “It is imperative that we modernize every facet of the Customs Enforcement Ecosystem. We must also integrate technology to fortify our operations.”

Welcoming the CGC to the retreat, the Chairman of Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, lauded the CGC’s resolve, highlighting the pivotal role of trade in national development.

He underscored that the modernisation initiative would revolutionise the NCS’s operations, fostering a conducive environment for trade across Nigeria and the African continent.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of ICT/ Modernisation, ACG Kikelomo Adeola, commended the CGC’s unwavering commitment to the project. She highlighted its significance in reshaping, digitizing, and modernizing the Service’s activities.

“Welcome to this landmark retreat, where we embark on a journey to recalibrate and modernize the Service, aligning it with inter- national standards.”

ACG Adeola stated. The NCS 2024 ICT-Moderniza- tion Management Retreat sets the stage for a transformative era in the Nigeria Customs Service, signal- ing its readiness to embrace tech- nological advancements in pursuit of operational excellence.