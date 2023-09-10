Adeniyi Charges Customsmen On Nigeria-Niger Border Closure

…As Customs Sanctions 2 Banks Over Non-remittance N10bn Customs Duty

As the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sanctions against Niger over the recent coup in the country continues, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Service has tasked officers and men of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B to effectively police the country’s border with Niger Republic, warning that nothing should cross on either side.

CG Adeniyi gave the charge in Kadunà, during an interactive session with officers and men of FOU Zone B. He said: “The authority of ECOWAS has not changed its position regarding the closure of the border with Niger. We must effectively police the border and ensure nothing crosses the border either inward or outward.

“I am receiving periodic reports of implementation and those few officers colluding with other agencies of government who may want to circumvent. “You are being watched and if caught, no one will be spared. Work in ensuring closure of borders in your areas of responsibility”.

Speaking further, he said that information at his disposal shows that there is an increase in smug- gling of rice, hard drugs and arms, warning that such should be curtailed. “There seems to be an upsurge in smuggling of rice and narcotics. Some unscrupulous elements also try to smuggle arms.

“We have to make zero tolerance for smuggling of rice. We must not allow them to sabotage our country. We must not let them affect our local currency. When we let them import, they put pressure on our currency. We must ensure food security by allowing rice to be produced in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) heavy ham- mer has come hard on two De- posit Money Banks (DMBs), over inability to accurately and timely remit import duty collected on behalf of the service. It was gathered that the non-remittances by the two defaulting banks has reached a whooping N10 billion.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer, NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the banks have been unable to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs), related to customs duty and statu- tory charge remittances.

The Ag. CGC, however, stated that the ban will be lifted after the deactivated banks meet all regula- tory requirements and settle outstanding remittances. The statement read, “In a sig- nificant development, the Acting Comptroller General of the Nige- ria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has taken decisive action in response to selected Authorized Dealer Banks failing to meet Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) related to Customs Duty and statutory charge remittances.

“This decision followed a thor- ough audit and due process, aligning with the NCS’s commit- ment to upholding transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection. The primary objective is to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

“Despite the deactivation of these banks, the Comptroller Gen- eral has implemented measures to minimize disruptions for im- porters and stakeholders within the trading ecosystem, however, assuring the trading community that all pending assessments will undergo clearance processes in line with international best practices.” Adeniyi advised importers who rely on the DMBs for duty pay- ment to make use of other ap- proved financial institutions.