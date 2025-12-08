Adeniyi Chairs First WCO Policy Session, Boosts Nigeria’s Global Customs Influence

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has chaired his first meeting as Council Chair of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), presiding over the 93rd Session of the WCO Policy Commission in Antigua, Guatemala.

The high-level gathering, which held from 2 to 4 December 2025 at the iconic Hotel Soleil, further solidified Nigeria’s prominence in global customs administration and reform.

The session brought together Heads of Customs Administrations and senior representatives from all six WCO regions. In his opening remarks, Adeniyi welcomed delegates to the historic UNESCO-listed city, honoured customs officers who died in active service, and urged members to engage deeply on issues shaping international customs operations, trade facilitation and border security.

Adeniyi was joined by WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders and Guatemala’s Vice Minister of Public Finance, Honourable Patricia Joachin, who delivered the host government’s goodwill message. Delegates were also treated to a traditional cultural dinner hosted at the iconic Capuchinas Ruins, reflecting the rich heritage of the Central American nation.

Adeniyi’s election as WCO Council Chair in June 2025 was widely celebrated across Africa as a landmark achievement, placing Nigeria at the leadership helm of an organisation comprising 187 member administrations. Reflecting on his mandate, the Customs Chief described his role as “a major responsibility for Nigeria and for Africa,” noting that the goal is to provide inclusive, innovative and globally responsive leadership.

He reiterated these views in a recent edition of The Customs Exchange: Conversations with Global Customs Leaders, where he said his election serves as validation of Nigeria’s ongoing customs modernisation efforts. These include deployment of upgraded systems, enhanced interagency collaboration and sustained alignment with international standards.

Adeniyi highlighted the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, developed with WCO support as one of the most impactful reforms undertaken by the Service.

The programme has accelerated cargo clearance, boosted revenue efficiency and strengthened trust between Customs and compliant traders.

He further pointed to the SAFE Framework of Standards, the Time Release Study (TRS) and ongoing work on advance rulings as indicators of Nigeria’s commitment to global best practices.

Calling for deeper international cooperation, Adeniyi emphasised that diversity remains one of the WCO’s strongest assets.

“Our uniqueness is our strength. We must allow that diversity to continue creating opportunities and progress for us,” he said.

The successful hosting of the Policy Commission session under Adeniyi’s leadership marks another milestone in Nigeria’s growing influence in global customs governance.