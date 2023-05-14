Adeniran Ogunsanya’s Son: How Zik’s Children Grew Up In My Father’s House

Adefola Adeniran Ogunsanya, son of famous Nigerian politician and lawyer, the late Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya ( SAN), has decried what he described as politics of bitterness and ethnic intolerance across Nigeria.

Ogunsanya, who is the second son of the late politician, said despite being in opposing camps, the children of Nigeria’s first President, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, grew up in his father’s house as there was no bitterness.

He bemoaned the ethnic intolerance and violence witnessed in some parts of the country during the last general elections , stating that it was the right of every Nigerian to live and vote in any part of the country.

Recall that in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Ogun, among other states, there were reports of deliberate voter suppression, harassment and intimidation of voters, which made many to stay away from the polling units. “My father and Zik were very close.

Zik’s children grew up in this house. I grew up with Zik’s children. Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, name the person that has not been inside this property.

My father was the Chairman of the Nigerian People’s Party when Zik was contesting for president. The Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, never behaved the way they are behaving now. It was never like this.

“Awolowo was in Action Group. My father was in NCNC. They visited one another. There was no bitterness. Politics today has degenerated into people carrying cutlasses and machetes.

To get to where? So, what do you do with the power? When it comes to the Igbo not welcome in Lagos, it has started bordering on insanity,” Ogunsanya said.