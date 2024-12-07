Adenike Ojo’s in Hiding Addresses Challenges Faced by People Living With Autism

Share

Acclaimed playwright Adenike Ojo is earning widespread praise for her thought-provoking drama, In Hiding. The play, which explores the challenges of autism within Lagos’ high society, is lauded for its emotional depth and cultural relevance. It aims to shed light on neurodiversity and dismantle the stigma surrounding it.

Ojo drew inspiration for In Hiding after a conversation with Wonder Olusina, a UK-based speech therapist and co-owner of Kommunicate 8. Moved by Ojo’s earlier work, Soupcase, Olusina encouraged her to address the silence around special needs, particularly autism, within Nigerian communities.

“Her words stayed with me,” Ojo revealed. “That conversation became the foundation for In Hiding, a story about breaking barriers and giving voice to the unheard.”

The play is deeply personal for Ojo, who grounded its narrative on extensive research and her experiences.

“A 2011 World Health Organization report estimating that 25 million Nigerians live with disabilities or neurological conditions added urgency to her mission. Support from my sister, Dee Ojo, who has over 15 years of experience with children and young adults with special needs, also enriched my work.

“Through interviews and honest conversations, I hope the play sparks dialogue and inspires acceptance,” Ojo said.

