Adeniji-Adele’s Son: My Dad Often Walked Home From Office With People Walking With Him

…recalls ‘my dad’s role in June 12 struggle led to his incarceration for 18 months’

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Prince Sultan Adegbayibi Adeniji-Adele, is the first son of the late Prince Mohammed Ademola Adeniji-Adele. In this interview with OLA-OLU OLADIPO, he talked about the many political and advocacy struggles of the charismatic politician popularly known as Prince of Hope. Excerpts:

What kind of father was the late Prince Ademola Adeniji-Adele to you and your siblings?

I’m actually his first son and of course, the first born. We all fondly called him Papa while alive. He got that appellation from us, his children, but actually he got it right from the time he was a kid. We were told that he acted so maturely when he was a kid to earn the appellation. We called him so because he was someone who was so much in love with children. He was a very loving father to us. I can tell you that I would love to be his son if I have the opportunity of coming back to this world. I think the same goes for my siblings too. He loved us so dearly. He made sure we got whatever we wanted but was also careful not to over indulge us too. He wanted us to be very well educated like he was.

What kind of husband was he to his wives too?

He was also a good husband to my mother because I saw the way he related very well with her too. He loved his family so dearly. He was a man that loved bringing everyone together. He always made himself available to all at all times. He loved the people and the people showed so much love back to him too.

What did you see in terms of his relationship with your mother?

As for his relationship with my mother, I can say that the relationship between them was so deep. I remember that when he had his health issues, when he had a kidney transplant, my mummy offered to donate one of hers to save him. She eventually did. For me that is very deep. I think that happened because of the love that he shared with her. She went to that extreme because of that. Unfortunately, he used the kidney for sometimes until he passed away. That tells you the depth of the relationship between them. I saw the way they related like friends and siblings. That was the way he also behaved towards all his other wives. He was polygamous but my mummy was his first wife.

Would you describe him as a disciplinarian?

Yes, he was because whenever he told us to do something, we all behaved even though he never spanked us, he had a way of making us do whatever he wanted us to do. He was disciplined with us and his wives. At the same time, his indulged us but he never allowed any form of excesses.

As a son what would anyone do that would get your late father angry?

(Cuts in) He hated lies. He would get annoyed whenever he found anyone lying. He wanted everyone close to him to be honest and transparent. He wanted us all to always be truthful in all our dealings. He hated liars. He would even be so angry whenever he knew one was wilfully lying.

When did he wake up in the morning and what were the first things he did in the morning?

My father hardly slept. He usually came home very late in the night, say around 12 midnight or 1am. He would still work on his laptop before he slept. He had his moments for his laptops and other gadgets. He was someone who was fond of his gadgets. He did that for at least one hour before going to bed. By 5 am when you think you would sneak into his room to take something, you would still find him awake. I used to ask him how many hours of sleep did he usually have daily. His day started whenever he woke up. He went our very early too, sometimes whenever he felt like relaxing, he would delay till about 10 am. He would come back late at night. He made sure that I stayed awake whenever he came back home. That happened most times because, when he got back, we ate together, no matter how late in the night.

What was his favourite meal?

He loved eating fish being an Isale Eko man. He took it with anything. Sometimes he took it with rice, Amala. I think he loved the fish stew with Amala, with Ewedu and Gbegiri.

Your house must have been a beehive of activities, while growing up; what kind of visitors came to see him at home?

Like I said before, he was a man who related with all strata of the society. In the morning we got political visitors, family members and all manner of people who usually rallied round him. People came in day and night. Sometimes many of his close friends too came around. He used such opportunities for bonding because he was someone who loved having people around him. He hosted many people from all spheres of life on a daily basis. The house was usually full especially on weekends and my mummy never rested because she would be going to the kitchen to make meals for visitors.

Did he tell you any particular reason why he dumped engineering as a profession for politics?

I asked him at some point, I said, ‘Papa you are a first class material from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo) why didn’t you work as an engineer before?’ He worked at a Lagos based company in Ikorodu when he served as a youth corps member. The company was a fabric making firm. I wasn’t born then but I know the story that was the only employment experience he had before venturing into politics. He told me that he had to join politics because of his love for the people, that love propelled him into politics. He also reminded me that he came from a political home. Don’t forget that his father, the late Oba of Lagos, Oba Musendiku Adeniji-Adele, was at a time, the deputy senate president of the country and a traditional ruler at the same time. His elder brother, Sultan Ladega whom I was named after, a brilliant mathematician was a staunch member of the NPN. I think he drew great inspiration from the two of them. He told me sarcastically that he joined politics too because he couldn’t secure a good job despite making a first class at the university.

He was elected chairman of the old Lagos Island Local Government under the platform of the now defunct Social Democratic Party; did he share his experience with you with regards to how it happened?

I was very young then when he became the chairman. I think I was 13 years old. Like I said, he loved having kids around him and he was fond of taking us, particularly to many of the political meetings that he went to. My father would put me in the car and drive me straight to political meetings. He took some of my siblings to some of the meetings too. Being the first born, I usually went to such meetings with him. I saw some of these things and from the little he told me, he became the chairman because of the popularity he enjoyed with the people of the local government. What I know is that he did a lot to scale through many of the hurdles placed before him to emerge the chairman. The SDP was led by the faction of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande but my father belonged to the other faction led by Chief Dapo Sarumi. I think what made his emergence easy was that he had the people with him. Prior to that time, he had been mentoring and assisting many people in the local government and that made him very popular with the people. With that it was easy for him to win.

What did you see of him as the chairman of the local government?

I was at Kings College then and with that I think I was sufficiently aware of what went on. I remember that owing to his performance, he was nominated and won the best chairman of a local government from the pool of other chairmen across the country on two occasions. It happened consecutively under the General Ibrahim Babangida led military government. He ran the council like a state governor. He started the Lagos Municipal Service to cater to the transportation needs of the people. It’s like the current BRT initiative that we have now. He did so many other things that endeared him to the people till this day. He impacted the people in several sectors. Education, health and even in sports. I used to cross over to the City Hall where his office was as the chairman and I would wait till the evening when he would leave office but rather than go in his car, he would prefer to walk home and in doing so, my father would walk through compounds alongside people who would follow him till he got home.

Why did he do that?

By the time he started the journey, few people would start with him but by the time we got home, many people would have massed around him. During the course of the journey, he would take time to find out what the problems within the community were and someone would be taking notes. Such notes usually formed the basis of what he would do when he returned to office the following day. I think that was the essence of the walk home initiative. That was his way of connecting with the people and knowing what they needed government to do for them. The people that got home with us would eat meals prepared by my mother.

What did you see of him during his advocacy for the restoration of the June 12 mandate of the late Chief MKO Abiola?

It was a very tough time for the family. Like you said, he was at the forefront of the struggle for the restoration of the mandate of Chief Abiola. This struggle did not only take its toll on his businesses, it also affected the family in so many negative ways. It must be noted that he was perhaps the youngest among those that agitated at that time. I think he was 31 at that time. It was my dad and few others that arranged an alternative venue for the declaration of Chief Abiola as the president in Epetedo. The initial venue was the Airport Hotel but it had been condoned off by the military but my father alongside others had to arrange another venue at Epetedo. For that, he was arrested and detained in Kaduna for 13 months.