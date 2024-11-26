Adenekan Wins 63rd FirstBank Lagos Open

Share

The 63rd edition of the annual First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship came to a thrilling end at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Sunday with Hameed Adenekan emerging winner.

To come top in the keenly contested encounter, Adenekan grossed a score of 225 to beat his closest rival, Akeem Lawal by two shots.

Adenekan’s journey to fame started with an opening level par 71, a second day score of 72 and a closing 82 to emerge winner.

The highly elated Adenekan in his victory speech the second-sponsor FirstBank of Nigeria Limited for an opportunity to showcase his talent, said the victory has now put him in good stead for a shot at his long life dream of being a professional golfer.

“I am very happy. I also want to thank FirstBank for this tournament. This is a tournament every amateur wants to take part in because its helps our dream of turning professional.

For me, the next thing is to try and qualify for the elitprofessionre”, he said. The second-placed Lawal opened his 54-hole account with an opening 75; 4-over the course par, a secondday score 76 and a closing 76, losing by two shots to the winner.

Last year’s runners-up Samuel Odey Emmanuel also of Ikoyi Club’s final push for the coveted trophy came to naught with a closing 79, losing to the secondplaced Akeem Lawal on countback.

In the professional category, Ajayi Tajudeen triumphed over Andrew Ochesecond-placedxhilarating threehole playoff.

Elated at the turnout of the week – long competition, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Alebiosu pledges FirstBank’s commitment to sponsorship of the tournament, saying, FirstBank won’t relent in its resolve to continue to impact society through sports.

