Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare has criticised her colleagues for creating content following the death of Allwell Ademola, expressing sadness at how some are handling the news.

Bakare, in an Instagram post, noted that some colleagues and fans were creating content on social media, including TikTok, where they were playing games and collecting gifts, just hours after Ademola’s passing.

“The way fans and colleagues are creating content with the passing of our dear sister is really sad. Anyway, God is watching everyone. Rest well, Allwell.

READ ALSO:

“Still in shock, some of her very close pals were even still open on the TikTok app yesterday, doing tap tap busy playing games and collecting gifts. Haaaa!! Aiye le oo!!”, she wrote.

Bakare’s comments came after Ademola’s death was announced on Saturday, December 27, with many colleagues and fans paying tribute to the actress.

Alesh Sanni had earlier shared similar sentiments, questioning the sincerity of condolences and highlighting the inconsistency in how people show support.

As earlier reported, the 49-year-old Ademola suffered a heart attack and passed away on December 27, 2025.

Her family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and announced that burial arrangements will be communicated later.