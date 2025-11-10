Ademola Osinubi: A Pathfinder Like No Other  

If I were compelled to narrow my mentors to just one person in journalism, that person would be no other than Sir Ademola Osinubi, whom I described in my memoir as my pathfinder.

He first introduced me to the media world as a teenager in 1990. I was awaiting admission into the university. My elder sister, of blessed memory, had shared my SSCE result with him, and he was so impressed.

He offered me a job in the Punch library immediately, saying I would enjoy the experience rather than staying at home, doing nothing. And sure, I did enjoy the experience even though it lasted for just a few months.

After my degree in Economics at the University of Lagos, I was retained in the department for the NYSC year and started my journey into academics immediately after my Master’s degree. But one thing led to the other, and Mr Osinubi told me again that a career in Punch (Business Desk) would be worthwhile for me. “You’ll be well paid o,” he said.

He said this at a time I wanted to try something else aside from being ‘holed up’ in UNILAG. I had passed the aptitude tests for Chartered Bank and Gulf Bank at that time with very high scores. But I decided to take the more flexible Punch job option after passing the aptitude test. The rest is history.

I gave this background to stress how the Managing Director (Emeritus) of Punch earned recognition in my memoir as my pathfinder.

I remember when I had to dump Eve’s World, my popular agony aunt column in Saturday Punch, for a backpage column (Compass) on topical economic issues every Friday.

I had a large fan base for the Eve’s World column and had succeeded in matchmaking three couples to the altar. The ceremonies were promoted in Punch.

It was therefore tough for me to abandon the fame, yet the backpage column was a management decision that I couldn’t run away from. So, I decided to combine both until I was told that I could no longer go ‘soft’ on Saturday and go ‘hard’ on Friday.

I was almost in tears when I went to seek the MD’s guidance. I went into his office, visibly troubled, but came out laughing after he dismissed my concern in a very hilarious way.

Referring to the agony focus of Eve’s World, he said, “What is so special about ‘o bamisun ofami nitan ya (he slept with me and broke my thigh)? My friend, better go and face serious business.” That settled the matter for me and made me focus on my backpage Compass, which, I would say, redefined my journalism journey.

As for qualities that stand him out, I remember telling a friend at Punch that I had not seen an efficient boss more courteous and soft-spoken. Unlike some of us, known for “aggressive” efficiency, my MD drove the paper to enviable heights without anyone hearing his voice.

I tried to be like him, but this was so tough amid tight deadlines and correspondents that must be pushed hard to meet up with management’s expectations, the Business desk being the biggest in Punch and at the heart of revenue generation.

Many people have said Punch is a rigid organisation, but my experience under Sir Osinubi does not align fully with this notion. When I became the first female Group Business Editor of the paper, he charged me to break new ground by working very hard. He promised the desk solid management support as long as we stayed abovethe competition. He kept his promise.

I remember when I thought of taking a ‘Business Desk Retreat’ request before the management towards the end of the year. Those who had been in Punch before me said such had never happened and that I shouldn’t even think about it. They were sure it would never be approved.

The cost implication was high because we had to factor in flight tickets and other logistics for Everest Amaefule (the then head of the Abuja business desk) and his team. We also had to pay for accommodation (three nights) in a good hotel for the entire business desk and invite external facilitators at a cost. We even planned a party/award night for the final day.

I wrote through the editor, Adeyeye Joseph (now Managing Director), and he told me the MD would want me to throw more light on the plan. I went to his office the next day, thinking of how to convince him. But he did not even allow me to talk.

He said, “You and your team have worked hard on the desk. Go and work out the cost implications of your activities, and we will approve.” I felt like breakdancing.

I appointed Chinyere Fred-Adegbulugbe as the Head, Retreat Organising Committee. Together with her team, she came up with a great plan, factoring in food, accommodation, facilitators’ honoraria, logistics for out-station correspondents and those of us at the headquarters. We presented what we thought was an impossible budget at the time, thinking the management would throw it out and advise us to enjoy our Christmas in peace with our families.

We were, however, overjoyed when the retreat was approved with all the side effects. Of course, as an icing on the cake, our great MD showed up at the venue to encourage us. Yes, we had great memories from the retreat. But the memories were there to remind us that the company did not spend money for fun. We had to roll up our sleeves to ensure we brought in more revenue, leveraging what we learnt while re-strategising. Nothing goes for free, not in business.

On integrity, we were taught that professional integrity was the cornerstone of a journalist’s credibility, and I didn’t have to search any further to find that one person whose daily conduct adhered strictly to what many professionals referred to as an impracticable code of ethics. Sir Osinubi is an integrity personified.

His mentorship made me watch my back strictly throughout my stay in Punch and also guided my dealings with contacts, especially as Group Business Editor. And today, I can say I’m eternally grateful to MD. The respect I earned from the who’s who in the Nigerian business community, as a result of not compromising values, has remained intact.

MD, you wore journalism with unrivalled pride and played your cards very well. Please sit back and enjoy the fruits as you clock 70 with grace.

Yemi Kolapo, Publisher/EIC, The Point Newspaper, is the President of, Media Transformation and Empowerment Initiative.