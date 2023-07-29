Ademiluyi Tennis Ends At Lagos Country Club

The 18th Dr. Prince Joseph Ademiluyi Tennis Clinic and Tournament came to a colourful end at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja at the weekend with winners emerging in seven categories.

Tesese Ahinjer won the red ball final at the expense of Zara Adegoe while Korede Ogubnkolade emerged winner in the orange ball category, Semilore Majekodunmi and Duro Adewunmi took the girls’ and boys’ under 14 titles by beating Simi Adewunmi and Fawaz Sulaiman respectively while Terten Ahinjer defeated Blake Akpan to rule the boy’s under 16 class.

Bisola Odukoya and Adesewa Olaniyan were the queens of the under 12 and under 14 categories as the outplayed Simi Adewunmi and Su’unter Ahinjer. 14 others up and coming talents were recognised fior their promising showings, The champions, who were rewarded with plaques, medals and certificates are due for a two-week training camp as part of rewards for their outstanding displays by co-sponsor, Human Manager.

The camp, which is scheduled to run from August 1-15 will hold at Surulere and Ikeja. Tennis Section chairman Babatunde Fashanu (SAN) lauded the Ademiluyi Tennis Foundation for their continuous sponsorship.

He pointed that as a tennis tournament sponsor, how knows how challenging it is to hold tournaments yearly. LCC President, Seyi Adewunmi, who was also a former chairman of the tennis section, commended the sponsors. He noted, among others, that some of the participant that took part in the programme are now flying high Nigeria’s flag at various junior circuits in Africa and beyond.