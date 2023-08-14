Adelowo: There is an urgent need to cushion the negative impacts of subsidy removal on Nigerians

What is Employee Assistance Programme all about?

Employee Assistance Programme is basically about employees’ wellness, employees’ welfare in all its ramifications. It’s about holistic health. Employee Assistance Programme is driven by the eight pillars of health; physical health emotional health, intellectual wellness, family wellness, educational wellness, environmental wellness, and financial wellness. The whole idea is that for the employee to be at his best, all these dimensions of health must be sound. You would have heard, post-COVID, people talking about mental health. Mental health is one of the pillars of health. If a man is unemployed and he has responsibilities, family responsibilities, school fees, rent and things like that, there is no way he will be emotionally well. So Employee Assistance Programme is about wellness, the value driver, the well-being. The total well-being of an employee. It is when you have an employee that is totally well that he can be productive and it is when he is productive that your performance indices can be attained, and that is when organisation can thrive and make profit and can be sustained on the long run.

How come EAP is just coming into Nigeria for the first time. Why now?

Well, EAP is not just coming into Nigeria for the first time. It has been around. What we had was just the first summit in Nigeria. In fact, we have had one or two EAP conferences. Employee Assistance Programme is a huge industry all over the world, in America, in South Africa. In fact, in South Africa, it is mandatory for employers of labour. It is statutory that they must have an Employee Assitance Programme. When they employ, I think it’s 50 people, they must have a wellness advisor in that organisation. You find it in large corporate in Nigeria, Chevron, NLNG, Total, Shell, MTN, because they are coming from South Africa, but it is not so common in this clime because our orientation is wages, emphasis is on money, money, money. But we need to reorientate ourselves that money is not welfare. Workers’ welfare must come to the fore. You can earn N30,000 and live a decent life, you can earn N300,000 minimum wage and you are still finding it difficult to cope. But where a conducive environment is provided, public transport, good roads, good educational system, good infrastructure, good social services, you will need to spend less. If workers can access mortgage, all these over priced houses, over rated rent, we will come out of it. So those are the areas we can begin to look at. As a nation, government must begin to think social services, social welfare. The greatest good to the greatest number of people rather than individuals in the different houses of parliament pocketing all the money. All this money can go and do well for the generality of our citizenry.

What were the specific issues you addressed during the recent Summit?

What we did on the 2nd and 3rd of August was the first EAP Summit in Nigeria. We brought together from the academia, practitioners of EAP, occupational psychologists, occupational physician from all walks of life, and we looked at the current developments, current trend, especially in this time that the economic reality in Nigeria is very tough and we are faced with lots of uncertainties as to how the welfare of the worker can become paramount in the mind of the employer. We had the organised labour, we had employers, NECA (Nigeria Employers Consultative Association), we had personnel management, we had universities, so it was a rich diversified programme looking at the welfare of workers and how to motivate them to do what they are supposed to do so as to make the organisation thrive, especially in this hard economic times. You know it’s the first of its kind, it’s making history. But the purpose is actually for advocacy. Let people begin to know that there are other ways or means of doing things that is common elsewhere but not common in this environment. That’s number one. Number two is to expose those who practice, for instance, in some situations where they have EAP, they don’t have the right kind of training. So apart from the preliminary sessions, we had workshops in drug abuse, workshop in parenting, workshop in the care of special needs children, workshop in trauma management, and so on and so forth. It was an advocacy, it was educational, it was an enlightening thing and bringing people together to network and begin to collaborate in practice. Collaboration is the currency in performance in the post-COVID era.

Besides salary and other known incentives what else do you suggest employers give to workers to make them more productive?

Well, there are a lot of things you can do. Personally, I don’t think it’s about money. When you talk about your employee welfare, can you begin to look at an effective healthcare system, so that people are not paying for health services from their pockets, can you begin to look at an effective transportation system, can you provide a meal a day, so that they can be sure of one decent meal, because people are not eating well again. Can you look at scholarship provision for their children to supplement whatever they have, can you begin to look at creches in the workplace, so that nursing mothers can feel fulfilled working. There are lots of incentives that we can begin to look at. That is why organised labour should be much more involved in welfarism as against just asking for salary increment. By the time you ask for salary increment, the woman in the market is going to increase the cost of selling her goods, transporters will increase their prices, landlords will increase the cost of houses. At the end of the day, inflation will erode the value of this money. But when you look at it from the welfare of the workers’ perspective, you are looking at concrete incentives, not just giving out traders money. Then you are likely to have a more functional, a more effective system, a reward system than just talking about wages. Will this check the incessant strikes called by organised labour over poor wages? There is need to come to the realisation that strikes are no longer effective. ASUU was on strike for eight months. We should go back to the drawing board and rethink what should benefit the average worker and we can then begin to talk of welfare. Now it is not about wages again. If the statistics that are being published are right, less than four per cent of our population are in the organised working environment, so if you increase wages, what happens to the 96 per cent that are outside. So what we can begin to think of as a nation is, how do we evolve social policies, how do we evolve social services that will cover the generality of our people. How do we evolve a welfare system, rather than give money to people, can we look at a creative welfare system where we can take the youth off the street, so they can fill the potholes on our roads and pay them some stipends. Can we begin to look at farm settlements, can we begin to look at vocational centres, where we train them, equip them that they are able to become entrepreneurs rather than just give them money. You don’t give fish to a person, you teach him to fish if you are talking of development and sustainability. Those are my views and as a company, EAP practitioners, those are the things we are trying to project. Yes, start with the workers but evolve into a welfare state.

Over the years, has there been any proposal to the government to make it compulsory that these things you enumerated be implemented by employers?

Oh yes, there has been. A few years ago, the National Productivity Board had a summit and I presented the lead paper at that summit, “Mobilising and Managing Resources for Higher Productivity, Sustainable Growth Development,” and there was a breakout session on employee wellness. So a proposal has been made. I had the opportunity of speaking to the last Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, on EAP, and it was well received. We are fortunate, this summit we just had he actually sent a goodwill message. So yes, we need to make a lot more concerted effort. This is an individual effort. The organised labour needs to be enlightened about EAP and they then can see it as a viable resource to manage labour and galvanise interest in service development and social welfare. And we will do better for our people than going on strike.

The removal of subsidy has caused a lot of disruptions in the country. What do you suggest the government should do in the interim to cushion the effects of the decision on workers and the citizenry?

There is no running away from the fact that we have to remove subsidy; that is if there was subsidy in the first place because nobody has actually told us the landing cost of this product, the distribution cost, but what we have been made to believe is that it is subsidised and some individuals, very few, are reaping billions and trillions of naira if not dollar from this. My first question is, do you punish the majority of your people, do you subject your citizenry to hardship, suffering, deprivation just because a few people are exploiting the system? Now let’s leave that aside. If subsidy was to be removed, in a saner clime, study should have been done; what will be the consequences of this policy action? How can we mitigate against it? Now you are going to be doing crisis management. You have already removed it and then you are saying what should we do? We should have thought before taking action. Now there are a lot we can do but what guarantee do we have that even the mitigating steps that we want to take will not be hijacked. There has to be institutional reforms. That is the first thing. The right kind of system must be in place, where people are punished for their sins. The justice system must be seen to be effective. But in terms of practical steps to take, COVID has enlightened us that people can work from home. Can we do work study and see if people can work two or three times in a week, private organisations are already doing it. I know in Leadway Assurance, for instance, instead of going to work five days in a week, their staff are allowed to come to work two or three times but key performance indices are set for them and they are found to be delivering. So we can look at that, remote working. We can make provisions for transportations. We can ensure that health provisions are affordable, affordable housing. These are all what we call social services. So these are the things that we should be looking at. The quality of life and standard of individual should drive whatever is mitigating programme we want to have for this subsidy removal.

Looking at the concept of EAP, what is your opinion on personnel outsourcing or rather contract staffing by some organisations?

You can outsource services, you can outsource infrastructure. Now it is outsourced personnel. It depends on your labour law. It is done globally. Even International Labour Organisation has rules of engagement. It is, however, exploited in this environment and this is where the Ministry of Lanour, the inspectors of labour should ensure that fair wages, fair conditions of service is extended to the outsourced staff because for a business enterprise, the bottomline is still to make profit, and they will look at the best way to run their organisation. So it is the regulatory authorities that should ensure that what is fair and due to these people get to them. Even the regular staff you can call them outsourced staff because they are doing virtually the same job, it’s just the condition of service that differs. So ensure equity, justice and fairness. So there is really nothing wrong. In fact, it may be a way of engaging more people and reducing the level of youth unemployment.

What arrangement do you have for frequent interactions with organisations to ensure the spread and wide adoption of EAP?

Personally, I have been attending EAP conferences all over the world. Last year, I got an award in South Africa as a thought leader in EAP in Africa. For this summit, I got an endorsement from EAP International, I got an endorsement from EAP Africa. I support the practice of EAP across Africa and we are privileged to provide services for NLNG. I run training programme for them. In fact, by the mercies of God I have done training for NLNG on the essentials of EAP. We are going to be training a good number of their staff between now and the last quarter of the year. We’ve had the privilege of working for Total. During COVID I had engagements online with Total, with Chevron. Principally, it is the oil industry that has fully embraced it because of the global nature of their business. We also have an EAP association in Nigeria. All through COVID, we were having a monthly webinar. As an institution, our consulting firm has what we call Connect and Learn every month. It’s an online training and it’s open to the general public. We have capacity to engage on Zoom with about 100 people and we utilise this on a monthly basis. The one for this month is going to take place on Tuesday the 15th. It is usually for an hour, and this month we are looking at Workplace Bullying and Harrassmen. So we try as much as possible, as an individual to train. I will be going to Ghana for the EAP Summit. I will be going for what we call the EAP Edu Week in South Africa. I have been presenting papers in the last five years. I am going to be part of that, and if I can afford the fare, I will go for the conference in Oregon. I get knowledge then train. The summit that we did, the EAP International allowed us to issue 10 professional development credit hours (PDH) to the attendees for the conference. So there are opportunities to train. And there is also an association, EAP Nigeria, which is part of the global body, and there is a regional body, Pan-African EAP. Pan-African EAP is having a training and enlightenment conference later this year. So as much as humanly possible, we are trying to advocate the practice, encourage the practice and do as many trainings as we can at our level.

Can your organisation be described as a pressure group to the extent of intervening for dissatisfied workers over welfare?

No, we are not a pressure group. What we do, for instance, in one of the organisations I provide service for, a manager noticed that there were some level of discontent, dissatisfaction, and we then came in and found that it had to do with the level of debt owed by the people. We did a survey to find out what was the root cause. EAP is a psycosocial risk analysis and management. When we did the survey we found out it was money issue. So we did training in personal financial management and it helped a great deal. Before now, you know banks used to buy buses. Why were they buying buses then, they found out that their staff were coming late, and HR just felt if we provide buses, put one at Maryland, put one at Ikeja, the one at Abule Egba will leave at 5am so people will stop coming late. But they found that people were still coming late. So those buses were coming in empty. The buses didn’t serve the purpose. We were brought in to find out what was happening. We did a survey. That was the time a lot of young girls were coming into the banking industry. They were in their child bearing age. They were coming late because in the morning they would need to take care of the young babies before leaving them with the housemaid. So if you put all the buses in the world on the road it will not solve the problem. So we then suggested that why don’t you begin to have creches so they will bring the children with them early in the morning. You will even have rooms for breastfeeding. You employ child care nurses and things like that. Number one, they will stop coming late. Number two, you will retain your staff because if anybody is looking after their children, if anybody wants to pay them more, they will do the cost benefit analysis. So that was how we introduced creches into offices, and now it’s become common. So we are not a pressure group, we are solution providers. Again, another of our client, they sent a young boy to India, they were changing the application they were using. They sent him to India, they guy came back and started working. He then said he was not ready to work for five days a week, he was only ready to work for two days a week. And they panicked. They brought us in as EAP consultants. We told them to negotiate with the boy but they said no that it would disrupt their system. But I said no, don’t forget this is an IT staff. I said negotiate with the guy. Give him five days job to do in the three days. Let him work from home. I have seen this in England. My son who is in the pharmaceutical industry may not go to work for months but he knows that he has to do his job because on the laptop he is being monitored. In civilised clime post-COVID, offices are becoming vacant and employers are happy because the money they spend for offices they are now using it as reward for staff.