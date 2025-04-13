Adeleye Clinches First National Singles Title At FHA Tennis Masters

Share

Rising tennis star Daniel Adeleye claimed his maiden national singles title over the weekend at the FHA Tennis Masters in Lagos, overpowering top-seed Canice Abua 6-2, 6-1 in a largely one-sided final.

Abua, who had sustained a shoulder injury during a tough semifinal clash against Ikechukwu Iloputa, struggled throughout the match, and despite flashes of brilliance and entertaining rallies from both players, the writing was on the wall once Abua called for a medical time-out.

For Adeleye, the victory marks a major breakthrough after coming close in February, when he narrowly lost to Chris Bulus in the Rain Oil Tennis Championship final.

His return to the finals and eventual triumph signals his growing stature on the national tennis scene.

In the Ladies’ singles category, Bright Emma-Essien delivered an electrifying performance to defeat Etoro Bassey in straight sets.

The match was a thrilling contest, especially the first set, which saw long and intense rallies with both players exchanging breaks until Emma-Essien finally edged ahead at 5-5, broke Bassey’s serve, and confidently closed out the set.

With the momentum firmly in her favour, Emma-Essien — who also finished as runner-up at the Rain Oil Championships — unleashed a flurry of confident and precise shots to take the second set 6-3 and secure the title.

The FHA Tennis Masters, which continues to grow in prestige on the Nigerian tennis calendar, offered a N500,000 cash prize for the men’s singles champion and N400,000 for the women’s champion.

The tournament was proudly sponsored by Sir Walter Akpani, Chairman and CEO of Providus Bank, who reaffirmed his commitment to the development of tennis in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

