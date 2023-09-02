Adeleke’s Wife Tasks LG Chairmen Wives On Renewed Hope Initiative

The wife of Osun State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke has called on wives of the Local Government Chairmen to support the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet programme of the First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and ensure its actualisation across their various Local Government Areas.

Mrs Adeleke made the call during an interactive meeting with the wives of local Governor chairmen held at the Local Government Service Commission Multipurpose Hall, Government Secretariat, Abere.

She explained that the interactive meeting is important to enlighten them about the First Lady of the Federation initiative program and intervention lined up for the betterment of women and children, mostly girls child.

According to Her, the pet programme covers areas such as education, health and agriculture stating that the three areas are key to the sustainability of total development of women and children in Osun State and Nigeria in general.

She then enjoined women to participate in agriculture by cultivating available land around them as it would go a long way in solving if not totally eradicating unemployment and hunger.

She also advised them to place a premium on the education of their children, most especially the girl child, noting that children are the future of a nation.

In their separate reactions, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Deaconess OIusola Adewusi and the wife of Osun Speaker who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Fatimoh Oyewusi appreciated the Governor of Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke for placing high premium on the welfare of women and children in the State.

While charging the wives of the local Government chairmen to go back to their various local Government areas and ensure they engage all women in agriculture and enlighten them on the importance of education and good health for them and their children.

Earlier in her message, the wife of the Head of Service, Dr Moji Aina emphasized the importance of educating children.