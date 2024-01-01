Adeleke’s Wife Showers Gifts On Osun’s First Baby Of The Year

The wife of Osun State Governor, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, received and showered gifts on the state’s first baby of the year 2024, who was born on Monday at the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, at about 12:01.

Adeleke’s wife, who was at the hospital to celebrate with the mothers, presented various items such as mother’s packs, baby essentials and other baby gifts to the babies and cash to the parents of the first and second babies of the year 2024 in Osun state.

Presenting gifts to the 3.2kg baby through his parents, Mr and Mrs Adewumi Adewale, Mrs Adeleke used the occasion to appreciate the people of Osun for supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration since its inception.

Mrs Adeleke, who was filled with gladness expressed her gratitude to God for safe delivery, just as she prayed for the babies and their parents.

She appealed to mothers of new babies in the state to ensure exclusive breastfeeding by giving their babies only breast milk for six months, stressing that any child that enjoyed exclusive breastfeeding would be healthy and brilliant.

She said such a baby would not die from avoidable deaths associated with the consequences of child malnutrition.

She, however, charged parents to stop cutting the clitoris of their daughters, warning that the harmful practice causes trauma among other health problems.

According to the wife of the governor, FGM is an unacceptable harmful practice and a violation of women’s and girls’ basic human rights.

Appreciating the wife of the governor, the father of the baby of the year in the state, Mr Adewumi Adewale expressed gratitude to God for the safe delivery and the wife of the Governor for giving the baby girl the gifts.

Adewale, who is the Chairman of Performing Musicians Employers’

Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Olorunda Local Government, Osun state said the governor’s wife is highly appreciated for her kind gesture.

In her entourage are; Commissioner for Health, Jalo Akintola, PS Ministry of Health, Isiaka Adekunle, wife of the Chief of Staff, Alhaja Baliqees Akinleye, wife of Head of Service, Dr Mojisola Aina, PDP women leader, Mrs Alice Omowumi Otunla, Osun State Iyaloja general, Chief Mary Oyebode, SSA health to the Governor, Mrs Sheriff Akanmu among others.