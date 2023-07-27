Adeleke’s Wife Organises Seminar For Osun Women In Agriculture

…Pledges Govt’s Support

Women in Osun State and Nigeria have been charged to participate fully in agriculture so as to enhance food security in the country.

The wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke gave the charge on Thursday, during a one-day seminar organized for women in agriculture, an initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, christened “Scope of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

According to Mrs Adeleke, “ This interactive meeting is very crucial because it will give in first-hand details of programmes and interventions lined up for the betterment of our citizens, especially Women and young girls.

“Women’s participation in agriculture should be promoted as this will go a long way in solving if not totally eradicating most economic challenges, malnutrition, and unemployment and it will also serve as a great source of income and revenue.

“In turn, the standard and cost of living are reduced with less dependence on preservatives and junk foods, ultimately having positive effects on the health status of the people.” Emphasised Mrs Adeleke

At the seminar which held at the Multi-purpose Hall of the state Local Government service Commission, she also pointed out that education is very important in the promotion of a saner society.

The Governor’s wife stressed further that her husband, Senator Ademola Adeleke places a high premium on the well-being of both women and girls in society and is ready to support their development.

Earlier in her goodwill message, the wife of the Deputy Governor, of Osun state, Deaconess Olusola Adewusi applauded the programme as she described agriculture as a lucrative business which should not be toyed with in order to keep hunger at bay at homes and the country at large.

She explained that technological advancement has made it easy to do business in agriculture.

Delivering her lecture, the resource person at the seminar, Alhaja Monsurat Ibrahim appreciated the wife of the Governor for the domestication of the programme in Osun state describing it as a welcome development.

She explained that the renewed hope initiative of the wife of the president being complimented in Osun state by the wife of the governor of Osun state, Chief ( Mrs) Titilola Adeleke is a good way to empower women in agriculture.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja General of Osun State, Chief Mrs Mary Oyebode among other speakers lauded the governor’s wife saying the idea is an attestation to the fact that the well-being of the masses is given good attention by the present administration in Osun state.