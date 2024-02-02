Adeleke’s White Paper on 3 Traditional Rulers Stirs Emotions

Policy thrust

The Osun State Government recently released six white papers – five on various committees that investigated issues raised by the Executive Orders issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the inception of the current administration in November 2022, and one on the state’s education sector. According to a release by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the White Papers earlier approved by the State Executive Council, were finally ratified, after further review by a special committee, chaired by the governor, in line with his promise to ensure due process, widespread consultations and compliance with the rule of law.

Review committees

The five White Papers approved include those of Committees on Chieftaincy Matters, Contracts/ MoU/Agreements Review Committee, Solid Minerals Committee, Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee as well as Staff Audit/ Appointments/ Promotions Review Committee. Of the six committees, that one that have stirred different emotions since it was released is that on the report on the chieftaincy matters, chaired by Reverend Bunmi Jenyo, the White Paper ordered that all the previous steps taken in relation to the installation of Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Raphael and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyegba Famoodun stand nullified. Recommending an all-inclusive selection process (es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately. Meanwhile, on the disputed Aki- run of Ikirun’s stool, which is presently held by Oba Akadiri, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal, adding that the stool remains vacant.

This action of the governor is coming into effect a year after the suspension of the three monarchs, who were appointed by the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the twilight of his administration. The government ordered a fresh selection process to fill the stools of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo while it declared the stool of the Akinrun of Ikirun, vacant pending the determination of the suit before the Court of Appeal. He also directed the three affected traditional rulers to vacate their pal- aces and ordered investigations into the processes that produced them as monarchs.

Adeleke’s second term

This unfolding development has been eliciting different reactions from different quarters in the state especially from the political angles, with many insisting the governor’s action has political undertone, which they link to his second term ambition (2026 gubernatorial election), even when the governor is still half way through his first term mandate. A human right activist and public affairs analyst, Emmanuel Olowu, noted that the decision of the government may affect Adeleke in the 2026 gubernatorial election, stressing that any issue that has to do with traditional monarchs is a sensitive one that no government is expected to meddle into it because of its likely results.

Olowu, who is the state Chairman, Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), further said: ‘‘The fact of the matter is that when we look at the style and strategy at which political parties win elections in Osun State, we are going to discover that the roles of royal fathers and the roles of community heads are never taken for granted by any political party or any aspirant or candidate that wants to win an election. ‘‘And when you look at the decision of the white paper which stated that some Obas should go home is an indication that these communities are going to vote against the person- ality of Adeleke in the next coming election.

‘‘Why would they do that you may ask? They are going to do that on the ground that is going to be like a slap on the faces of the people of those affected communities. He noted that when these traditional rulers selected and installed last year, there was no dissent from among the people only for some people to now register their dissent upon the emergency of Adeleke as governor. Another resident of the state, Chief Ismail Olajide cautioned that governors should steer clear of undue interference with the traditional institution in their states. Olajide charged governors to accord due respect to traditional rulers as custodians of the tradition and culture of their communities and as a mark of respect for the people.

The Igbajo-born traditionalist, who resides at Ile-Ife, said Adeleke should have allowed the court to decide the fate of the monarchs, saying that the revered traditional institution should be shielded from political influence.

Communities reacts

Twenty-four hours after the release of the White Paper, this reporter visited the three communities affected to feel the pulse of the people. A semblance of peace was what prevailed as the people went about their various chores and businesses as if oblivion of what has become of their traditional rulers.

Ikirun

At Ikirun market, a number of the people spoken to supported the state government action, noting that it is a way to maintain the sanctity of the traditional institution. Mr. Babatunde, who teaches in one of the private schools in Ikirun, said the White Paper addressed a lot of the issues that triggered crisis under the last administration, saying the Adeleke has lived up to the expectations of the people of Ikirun by taking a hard stance against illegality.

Iree

In Iree, the experience is not any different as strategic locations in the town were bustling with activities. Some residents, who spoke to this reporter, commended Adeleke for saving the town from a crisis that would impact the future, saying the past administration tried to distort tradition by manipulating the selection process for kingship. Chief Misikilu, who described the White Paper as a big relief to the people of Iree, feared that the traditional institution of the town would have suffered great disrepute if not for the intervention of the governor. According to him, “This is a very good one from our governor (Adeleke) and we appreciate him sincerely. Because if he had not shown courage and stick with the faulty things that the former gov- ernor did, we will be left to battle the consequences of the error in the future.” Chief Misikilu, who spoke in Yoruba, added, “Look at the impunity of appointing Warrant Kingmakers when there are kingmakers just to impose a king on us (Iree people).”

Iree groups back Adeleke

A group known as Iree Council of Elders in collaboration with Iree Progressive Association (IPA) has described as commendable, the decision of Osun State government, nullifying the process that led to the installation of Raphael Ademola as traditional monarch of the town. They insisted that the appointment of the Aree of Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State must follow due process, expressing their total for the decision of the state government while enjoining the substantive chiefs of the town to withdraw their suit before the court so as to allow for commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition of the town. According to the chairman of the group, Are Oluwole Taiwo “I expect all concerned parties especially the kingmakers to go back to the drawing board and speak with one voice by presenting a rightful and quantifiable candidate for occupation of the Obaship vacant seat of the community.’’

Traditional priests to Adeleke: We can’t perform traditional rites on two monarchs However, the ruling houses in Iree, have cautioned Adeleke not to disrupt the peace that has reigned in the community. This is as they rejected the White Paper that recommended for a fresh selection process for the Aree of Iree Kingship, saying they cannot perform traditional rites on two kings. They also vowed not to accept any other person aside Oba Raphael Oluponle, who has gone through the processes and performed all traditional rites.

Proper mediation

The Secretary of the six ruling houses, who were all represented, Gbenga Olatunji, at a press conference in Iree, described the White Paper as a move to cause violence in the community, vowing that the action of the state government will be resisted. “We are here today to express our total rejection of the pronouncement and call on well-meaning Nigerians especially our royal fathers in Yorubaland to prevail on the governor not to debase traditional institution. “To further complicate the matter, the state government in flagrant disobedience to the ongoing court process before Justice Oluwasami Adeleke of the Osun State High Court released the so-called White Paper which is an apparent contempt of court. “For your information, parties have called witnesses, tendered evidence, and adopted written addresses and only awaiting the Judgment which was already fixed for Decem- ber 14, 2023, but for the protracted JUSUN strike.

“We see the decision of Governor Adeleke as politically motivated, ill-conceived, and capable of destabilizing the peace of Iree. It is an unpopular decision meant to serve the interest of a very tiny set of people who have decided to feed fat on the Obaship matter.”

Igbajo

While in Igbajo, the people welcomed the development, as majority of the people said that they are in agreement with the governor’s decision. Tosin, a graduate from one of the country’s federal institutions, said what Adeleke did with the White Paper was to ensure that things are done rightly, calling on politicians to respect the procedures laws and laid down rules, particularly on matters of traditional institution. Although, Tosin said he does not have anything against Prince Adegboyega Famodun from becoming the Owa of Igbajo, but can never agree with the process that threw him up under the past administration, which shut out other eligible contestants from participation. “I think it is time for politicians to understand the limit of things and not totally destroy whatever is left of the traditional institution.

Shutting others out just for Prince Famodun to emerge can never be an acceptable process, and explains why he was not accepted by the people,” he noted. “He was crowned and even received staff of office inside Government Secretariat in Osogbo to tell you how much he realises the low acceptance he has from the people. And he has been staying in Osogbo, sneaking in and out of Igbajo like a stranger. That is very bad and I hope that the fresh process can be free and fair for all.”

APC kicks

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the nullification of the selection process that produced Oba Adegboyega Famodun as the Owa of Igbajo by Governor Ademola Adeleke was vindictive and politically motivated. The opposition party in a statement by its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said the outcome of the review of the coronation of the Owa of Igbajoland was an, “unpopular, oppressive, exhibition of personal vendetta and an abusive reprisal, which would not stand the test of legal firework.” His press statement on the matter reads in part, “It is strange that Governor Adeleke, notwithstanding the pendency of the suit, keeps hounding, humiliating, oppressing, and denying Oba Famodun his rights.