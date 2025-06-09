Adeleke’s Visit To Tinubu Sign Of Political Maturity – Osun Group

Share

A socio-political group, Osun Leaders of Thought, has praised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a demonstration of political maturity and a step toward strengthening Southwest unity despite party differences.

In a statement signed by its press officer, Adekunle Adebayo and made available to newsmen on Monday, the group said Adeleke’s decision to visit Tinubu, who hails from a different political party, was not only commendable but necessary for fostering collaboration across party lines.

The group also hailed President Tinubu for receiving the governor warmly, saying it portrayed him as “a father to all, regardless of political affiliations.”

“The visit shows that leadership must rise above partisanship. Osun remains a vital part of the Yoruba region, and cooperation between state and federal leaders should be encouraged,” the statement read in part.

However, the group expressed concern over criticisms from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who faulted the meeting between the two leaders.

They also condemned the comment made by a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, who reportedly said the “Osun APC ticket is not for sale” while reacting to the visit.

The group argued that such a remark was unnecessary and unprovoked.

“President Tinubu didn’t make any political declaration or offer during the visit. His action was purely a show of leadership and open-mindedness,” they added.

