…Approval Rating of Governor Adeleke Stands at over 80%

Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has described the call by the Osun State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) for the resignation of the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, as a manifestation of melancholic tantrums from a political party being rejected by people and even by its own members.

He referenced recent posts by hardcore APC members who confirmed the huge popularity of Governor Adeleke and the clear pointer that the governor is billed to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Reacting to a statement from the Osun APC over the matter, Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke said the opposition is largely overwhelmed and in political depression, hence its obsession with key functionaries of the current governments such as the Chief of Staff, Hon Akinleye.

“Hon Akinleye is an efficient Chief of Staff to a multiple award-winning governor of Osun state. The CoS’s competence and capacity for the job is validated by the impressive performance of the current administration, which is acknowledged at home and abroad.

“As the head of all staff working for the governor, the Chief of Staff demonstrates acute mastery of governance processes as a consensus builder and a stickler for due process. Just like the governor, the CoS is widely acknowledged as a man of vision who resists any ploy to derail the delivery of good governance in Osun state.

“As a strong gatekeeper, the Chief of Staff ensures the state was not defrauded by Sally Tibbot, and Mr Governor is proud of the role Hon. Akinleye played and is still playing in the delivery of democratic dividends to the Osun people. No amount of blackmail will dent the reputation of integrity and service the CoS has built over the years.

“The tantrums from Osun APC is understandable. Where the opposition failed, the Governor succeeded bountifully. The approval rating of Mr Governor is today over 80 percent while the disapproval rate for Osun APC has climbed to more than 85 per cent.

“Osun APC faces severe electoral punishment for wilfully inflicting hardship on Osun people, for hijacking over N200 billion of LG fund, for failing to apologise for its sordid governance records and for consistently plotting to subvert the electoral will of Osun people”, the spokesperson was quoted as saying.