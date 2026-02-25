Adeleke’s Spokesperson Challenges Tibbot To Await Anti-Graft Agencies

…Says Chief of Staff Stood Firm Against Attempt to Defraud Osun

The Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke has challenged Sally Tibbot and her lead Counsel, Jiti Ogunye, to submit their evidence and proofs to the anti-graft agencies instead of spewing falsehood and lies across media stations against top functionaries of the Osun state government.

Responding to the latest interview of the controversial payroll consultant, the spokesperson said the matter is under investigation by the anti-graft agencies, wondering why the consultant and her counsel embarked on a media trial through TVC, which has refused to grant the state government a right of reply.

Condemning the consultant’s regular attacks on the Chief of Staff, the Spokesperson defended the role of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, as a strong buffer against a near successful attempt to defraud Osun state

“ We again alert the public of deliberate falsehood and character assassination being pursued by the executive vice Chairman of Sally Tibbot’s firm. Her firm came in by January 2023, when Mr Governor was barely two months in office. This was reflected in her official report submitted to the state.

The audited payroll was clearly undisputed as that of the previous administration.

“She even confirmed that the previous administration injected 12,000 workers into the payroll, which again confirmed that what she audited was the payroll of the former government. Her attempt to twist the untwistable reflects her new role as a hired political operative of the Osun APC. But the facts are too clear to be distorted.

“In her obsession with the Chief of Staff, the consultant has violated the law by recording and circulating recorded calls without authorisation and by sharing the same on national television with the intent to malign the person of the Chief of Staff. That is a grave breach of the cybercrime and data laws. She will soon get court papers.

“ The Chief of Staff, as a gatekeeper for Mr Governor, creditably performed his duties by stopping all the shenanigans of the consultant to push through a staff audit report that would have defrauded the state and destroyed the careers of hundreds of legitimate workers who were listed as ghost workers without any just cause. That was the only sin of the Chief of Staff.

“ Neither the governor nor the Chief of Staff has any regret for upholding due process, rule of law, labour laws and anti-corruption statutes in the staff audit matter.

“The state and its people are proud of their sense of patriotism to reject inducements to uphold public integrity and transparency.

“The matter is now before the anti-graft agencies. If the consultant has any other details aside from her report and the report of the re-verification committee, she should submit them to the investigators from the anti-graft agencies instead of junketing from one media station to another.

“Osun people already know the truth- that the governor stopped a scam that would have resulted in human misery and financial loss to the state”, the spokesperson was quoted as saying.