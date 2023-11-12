Adeleke’s Sister Has No Role In Purchase Of LG Vehicles – Spokesperson

The spokesperson of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has clearly stated that the elder sister of the Governor, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni has no role in the purchase of Local Government (LG) vehicles.

Rasheed made the clarification, on Sunday, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to him, linking Mrs Adeleke-Sanni to the purchase of official vehicles for local Government caretaker chairmen is an attempt to blackmail and vilify her reputation.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to our attention the blackmailing attempt of the sinking opposition and belly-aching traducers in Osun state to drag the prestigious name and personality of Yeye Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni into what she knows nothing about.

“One of such blackmailing attempts is linking her to the recent purchase of official vehicles for local government Caretaker Chairmen in Osun state.

“Let it be noted that the process involved in the purchase of the official vehicles for the local government Chairmen has nothing to do with Yeyeluwa. Due process was followed through the Association Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), their umbrella body, in purchasing those vehicles. Yeyeluwa Adeleke-Sanni was not in any way involved in the entire process.

“Just recently, a reputable financial institution ‘ICAN’ accorded Osun State the topmost position as one of the best audit and financial compliance states. This administration is committed to due process, transparency and upholding of procurement laws.

“We call the attention of the public to the existence of the Freedom of Information Act which allows the citizens to seek information through a designated process. Peddlers of fake news are also reminded of the existence of cybercrime laws which prohibit the fabrication and spreading of fake news among others.

“Going forward, any defamatory or blackmailing attempt from any quarters will be treated with the right and deserving legal actions. Relevant state law officers have been directed by Mr Governor to bring to book those committing fake news and associated cyber crimes”.

