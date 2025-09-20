Adeleke’s SA Gives Scholarships For Children With Disabilities

…empowers PWDS with vocational start-up kits

In an effort to improve the standard of education among children with disabilities, the Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Disabilities, Hon. Olanrewaju Oladosu, has provided scholarship support and instructional materials worth millions of Naira to children with disabilities in Osun State.

This is just as he provided empowerment materials and start-up kits for adults with disabilities in a bid to create jobs for them.

The programme held at the Adetunji Adeleke Memorial hall, Country Home, Ede, brought together Persons With Disabilities from across all the Local Governments in Osun State who hailed the intervention of Hon. Oladosu as what should be emulated by others.

In an address, the Chairman, State Steering Committee on the Elimination of Child Labour in Osun State, who is also the State Controller-Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Osun State Office, Mr Solomon Alabi, lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke on his efforts concerning the welfare of Persons With Disabilities in the State.

The Controller, represented by ‎Mrs Olawuyi Temitope Adeola Isaac, said the Governor has indeed shown that he is a man of the masses, stressing that Hon. Oladosu has no doubt followed the footsteps of Senator Ademola Adeleke in providing support for PWDS.

He noted that the program of empowerment and scholarship is a shining example of leadership that uplifts, includes, and Gives Hope to both adults and children with disabilities, stressing that it is a milestone worth celebrating.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Needs, Mr Layi Adesiyan, expressed gratitude to Governor Ademola Adeleke for signing the Osun Disabilities Act into law and for the creation of the Bureau of Persons with Disability, noting that the steps have greatly improved the lives of PWDS in the State.

He eulogised the Governor for being a true democratic leader, explaining that Osun State has never had it so good under any previous administration, especially in the area of infrastructural development and people’s welfare.

In a remark, the Chairman of Ede South local government, Hon. Lukman Afolabi A.K.A Abere Soose, commended Senator Ademola Adeleke for his determination to improve the welfare of Persons With Disabilities in Osun State.

He recalled how the Governor had always shown support for issues relating to PWDS even before he became the Governor, stressing that he had laid the foundation of Ede JONAPWD Vocational Training Centre and completed the project.

He then gave a donation of One Hundred and fifty thousand Naira in support of the empowerment of PWDS being embarked upon by Hon. Oladosu.

In his remarks, convener of the programme, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability Matters, Hon. Olarewaju Oladosu, thanked the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, and the C.E.O of Real Care Humanity Foundation, Hon. Bamidele Salam, for believing in him and for supporting the program.

He said the purpose of the project is to positively impact the lives of People With Disabilities in Osun State, three cardinal points which include: Imole Educational Scholarships Support, Imole disabilities empowerment Initiative and Imole disabilities agro-ability.

Materials distributed at the programme include: about 3,000 notebooks for Children with disabilities, distribution of a Point Of Sale(POS) machine with #10,000 supported by Hon Lukuman Afolabi Abere Soose, Scholarship For Children with Disabilities, distribution of Charcoal for business and grinding machines.