Adeleke’s Govt Lacks Focus, Says Lawal, APC Chairman

Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State in this interview with AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, bares him on the on performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the last eight months and their plans to oust the incumbent governor come 2026

How would you rate the performances of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the last nine months?

I have not seen anything inspiring that Governor Ademola Adeleke has done since he assumed the office about nine months ago. His tenure would be a dark period in the history of the state as he would have set back the state by two decades at the end of his inglorious four-year tenure which remains three years and three months. Adeleke’s actions and in- actions in the office have sold him out as not being the one in charge of the state.

Daily activities in the government circle in the state have shown that his female sibling who is not even a card-carrying member of the PDP has been the de facto governor of the state while the elected governor is a mere onlooker. I don’t know how you want me to appraise the governor who is still living with his sister at her Ede country home! I don’t know what you want me to say about the governor that does not operate from the Governor’s Office but from his sister’s house in Ede.

The governor has abandoned the Government House and he has never slept there since his inauguration in November last year. The seat of the government and the PDP state secretariat have been moved to Ede country home of the governor’s elder sister. We never had this so bad in our dear state. The state has become a laughing stock among the comity of states in the country due to inefficiency of the robotic governor who relishes in dancing to cover up his inadequacies.

You want me to appraise the governor who said that he was spending N14 million to drill a questionable borehole in each of the 332 wards in the state without nothing on ground to show for it; the administration that spent N900 million on the New Year festival rice that never got to its members; the administration that squandered fortune on the repairs of some public schools in the state and many others without nothing to justify same?

It is also on record that Adeleke during the election campaign promised the payment of the 30-month half salaries backlog owed by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration within six months and many more. This is his ninth month and there is nothing reasonable that he has done in this regard. The list of the inadequacies of the Adeleke administration is legendary and is still counting.

Governor Adeleke has been applauded for paying pensioners salaries which his predecessor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola failed to do. What is your take on this?

Which pensions has he been paying? It is all propaganda. With the facts on the ground, if Adeleke spends 100 years in the office as a governor, he cannot match 10 percent of Oyetola’s verifiable achievements. Adeleke has willingly employed superlative propaganda to be the bedrock of his administration.

All he has been doing has been movement without a motion. Adeleke has been paying pensions in trickles compared to what was obtainable during the administration of Oyetola. The pensioners who are the direct victims of the maladministration of Adeleke in the area of pension bonds payment know where the shoes are pinching them which is the reason, they curse him and his administration on daily basis.

What are the chances of APC reclaiming governorship seat in Osun State come 2026?

We are only stepping aside. We have all it takes to reclaim the state in 2026 and we have been working assiduously towards that. Don’t forget the fact that Osun State is a traditional enclave of the Progressives. Our coming back in 2026 is a done deal. The people of the state are now seeing the glaring difference between the administration of the APC and the PDP.

The Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration lacks focus and relies largely on trial and error. All the various publics of the people in the state have been groaning and regretting ever voting the reactionary government of the PDP. The people of the state can now see that the Adeleke government is empty and has nothing positive to offer them.

Some party members are alleged of anti-party activities that led to defeat of Oyetola in the last governorship election. What do you intend to do to bring these people together?

There is an 11-man repositioning committee of our party led by Prof Issac Adewole, former Minister of Health and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, inaugurated by the leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate-past Governor of the state who has just been appointed the Minister of Transportation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the expectations relating to your question would be addressed by the said committee. Hopefully, very soon, the report of the committee would be submitted and everything therein would be addressed.

To what significant effects is the ministerial appointment of former Governor Oyetola on the political strength of the party?

Alhaji Oyetola’s appointment as the Minister of Blue Economy is a plus for the fortification of the party in the state as our members would have solace in the fact that they all have a sense of belonging in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the appointment of the amiable, workaholic and cool-headed Minister.

And what do you think people of Osun should be expected having had their own son as one of the President Tinubu cabinet members?

Don’t forget that Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is not the minister of Osun State but that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The whole country is his constituency as a federal minister. He only hails from Osun State. There is no way as a minister that Oyetola would deny the state its statutory entitlement of opportunities in all ramifications. As a federal minister and leader of our party in our state, Alhaji Oyetola is a rallying point for all the members and leaders of our party in the state.

As a party Chairman, are you ready to embrace immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his supporters back to the party?

Have you ever heard of any situation in our party where any genuine member of the party has been suspended or expelled? There is an open entry and open exit in any political party. Our party is however, not an exception. I don’t think I have any business with anyone or a set of people who, on their own, willingly walked away from the party.

As the state chairman of our party, it is my duty to embrace whoever his membership of our party would improve its fortune regardless of his status in line with the axiom ‘the more, the merrier’. It is however the duty of every member and leader of the party to subject himself to the provisions of the constitution of the party.