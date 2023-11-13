‘Adeleke’s elder sister has no role in purchase of LG vehicles’

Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has clarified that the elder sister of the governor, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, has no role in the purchase of local government vehicles. Rasheed made the clarification yesterday in a statement signed in Osogbo.

According the spokesperson, linking Mrs Adeleke-Sanni to the purchase of official vehicles for local government caretaker chairmen is an attempt to blackmail and vilify her reputation.

The statement reads in part; “It has been brought to our attention the blackmailing attempt of the sinking opposition and belly-aching traducers in Osun State to drag the prestigious name and personality of Yeye Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, into what she knows nothing about.

“One of such blackmailing attempts is linking her to the recent purchase of official vehicles for local governments’ caretaker chairmen in Osun State.

“Let it be noted that the process involved in the purchase of the official vehicles for local government chairmen has nothing to do with Yeyeluwa. Due process was followed through the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), their umbrella body, in purchasing those vehicles. Yeyeluwa Adeleke-Sanni was not in any way involved in the entire process.

“Just recently, a reputable financial institution, ICAN, accorded Osun State the topmost position as one of the best audited and financially compliant states. This administration is committed to due process, transparency and upholding of procurement laws.”